No. 19 Ole Miss holds off South Carolina for close win

Ole Miss held a 10-point halftime lead, but saw that lead evaporate in the second half as South Carolina’s defense slowed down the Rebels.

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

on

No. 19 Ole Miss did what it needed to do against South Carolina to come home with a win, but it was far from pretty.

The Rebels led 42-32 at halftime, but faltered in the second half and allowed the Gamecocks to tie take the lead back, 58-57, with seven minutes left in the game.

Malik Dia put the Rebels back ahead 69-66 with 2:04 on a wide-open three-pointer, but South Carolina’s Jacobi Wright closed the gap to within one point on the next possession.

The rest of the game continued to see both sides exchange the lead until Dre Davis stole an errant pass by South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles. Davis then put the Rebels up 71-68 with 22 seconds left after a tough layup.

Following a South Carolina, the Gamecocks ended up throwing the ball out-of-bounds with 6.8 seconds left. The Gamecocks would send the Rebels to the charity stripe where Jaemyn Brakefield made one of two free throws to secure a 72-68 win for Ole Miss.

Dia ended up leading Ole Miss in scoring with 18 points and Brakefield was second with 14 points off the bench. Davis added 12 points of his own and Matthew Murrell had 10.

Next up for Ole Miss is a very difficult six-game stretch to the end of the regular season. The Rebels host No. 22 Mississippi State on Saturday to begin the six-game stretch, followed by a road trips to Vanderbilt (who is 12-2 at home) and No. 1 Auburn in back-to-back games.

Ole Miss will then host Oklahoma and No. 5 Tennessee before ending the regular season at No. 3 Florida.

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ MissouriL, 83-75
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs TexasW, 72-69
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 AuburnL, 92-82
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 KentuckyW, 98-84
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

