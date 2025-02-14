Ole Miss knocks off No. 21 Arizona to start 2025 season

Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliot pitched five scoreless innings and Isaac Humphrey hit a home run as the Rebels opened the 2025 season with a 2-1 win against No. 21 Arizona.

Elliot (1-0) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out three batters in Friday’s opening game at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas. It was Elliot’s first start since April 2023 after he suffered an elbow injury that forced him to miss most of the 2023 season and all of the 2024 season.

Making his debut for Ole Miss, Humphrey smashed a solo home run to right field in the fifth inning one batter after Luke Hill drove in the first run of the 2025 season on a sacrifice fly. That put Ole Miss up 2-0 and was all the Rebels would end up needing.

First run of the 2025 season!@Luke_Hill22 brings @BraydenRandle home with a sac fly! Watch the action now on @FloCollege ➡️ https://t.co/HR8OWgmFNd pic.twitter.com/RWWUOiDFki — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 14, 2025

Isaac Humphrey blasts one over the right field wall for his first homer as a Reb! Watch the action now on @FloCollege ➡️ https://t.co/HR8OWgmFNd pic.twitter.com/ca0zymZKsH — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 14, 2025

Elliot was relieved after five innings and 75 pitches by Mason Morris, who allowed three hits, two walks, one earned run and two strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched. Connor Spencer picked up the save after finishing the eighth inning and recording all three outs in the ninth.

Spencer did make things interesting, though. He didn’t allow any hits, but did walk three batters. Luckily, he was able to escape without allowing any runs and securing the first win for Ole Miss of 2025.

First save of the season for Double Deuce 2️⃣2️⃣@connor44spencer x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/U8TAWGXGb6 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 15, 2025

Humphrey led Ole Miss at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and one walk. Hill also went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Judd Utermark and Ryan Moerman, who had a double, were the only Ole Miss batters to record a hit against the Wildcats.

Friday’s win was a great start to the season, but the next two days won’t be getting any easier. The Rebels will face No. 19 Texas at 7 p.m. Saturday and No. 15 Clemson (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.