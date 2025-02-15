Connect with us

Basketball

No. 22 Mississippi State sweeps Ole Miss with Saturday win

Ole Miss jumped out to an early lead but Mississippi State was able to secure an 81-71 victory in the second meeting between the rivals.

Published

8 hours ago

on

Mississippi State Bulldogs center Michael Nwoko (23), Ole Miss Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) and guard Dre Davis (14) battle for a rebound

It’s a good thing Ole Miss won its last two games against the only SEC teams not in consideration for a NCAA Tournament invite because Saturday’s game against Mississippi State wasn’t a good one for the Rebels.

Ole Miss made just 38 percent of its shots in an 81-71 loss that saw the Rebels have to fight back from a 19-point deficit midway through the second half.

It’s not a loss that will hurt Ole Miss’s chances of advancing to the big dance in March. According to ESPN’s bubble watch, the Rebels have a 99 percent chance at playing in the NCAA Tournament, which is actually higher than Mississippi State’s chances (95 percent).

But the Bulldogs will have bragging rights (barring a rematch in the SEC tournament) for the next year after beating the Rebels for the second time this season.

The Bulldogs fell behind by as many as eight points early against Ole Miss, but came back quickly to lead the Rebels 40-33 at halftime.

Jaylen Murray led the Rebels in scoring with 14 points followed by Sean Pedulla with 13 and Jaemyn Brakefield’s 10. Malik Dia had the most rebounds for Ole Miss with eight and Pedulla and Dre Davis had the most assists (four).

Mississippi State had five players score 10 or more points with R Melendez leading the way with 17 points.

Ole Miss will have a full week to rest and recover before its next game at Vanderbilt next Saturday. That will tipoff at 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ MissouriL, 83-75
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs TexasW, 72-69
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 AuburnL, 92-82
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 KentuckyW, 98-84
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

