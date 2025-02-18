Ole Miss walks off Arkansas State behind Utermark’s big blast

OXFORD, Miss. — Judd Utermark sent the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 10th inning out of Swayze Field on Tuesday as Ole Miss defeated Arkansas State, 4-2.

Left-hander Gunnar Dennis came on for Ole Miss in the top of the tenth and moved things to the bottom of the frame so Utermark could take care of business. After a one-out single in the top of the tenth, a 5-4-3 double play by the Rebel defense sent the game to the bottom of the tenth.

After a one-out single from Luke Hill and a strikeout by Isaac Humphrey, Utermark ended the game with his blast over the wall in left center for the two-run Ole Miss victory.

The Rebels are now 3-1 on the season, and the Red Wolves are 1-3.

In a game that was not highlighted by offense early, it was Utermark who got Ole Miss on the scoreboard first, stealing home in the bottom of the fourth inning for the game’s only run through six innings.

Utermark, walked in the fourth, followed by another walk by right fielder Mitchell Sanford. Those two free passes chased Arkansas State right-handed starter Jelle van der Lelie, who was relieved by left-hander Chase Richter. Rebel DH Ryan Moerman grounded into a double play as Utermark advanced to third. After Utermark stole home with Will Furniss batting, the Rebel first baseman grounded out to end the fourth.

Right-hander Alex Canney started on the hill for the Rebels and went three innings, while right-hander Owen Hancock pitched a scoreless fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth, after Owen Paino singled to left for his first hit as a Rebel, Hayden Federico was hit by a pitch, and Campbell Smithwick walked to load the bases for Ole Miss. But strikeouts by Hill and Humphrey, and a fly out to left by Utermark, kept the Rebels ahead 1-0 through five.

ASU got something going in the top of the sixth. After Jake Henry Williams struck out, Cason Tollett singled up the middle, followed by a Patrick Engskov walk. That brought right-handed reliever Hudson Calhoun in for Jones. Calhoun was able to clean things up and prevent any damage. A first-pitch liner by Carson Keithley to third baseman Hill with the bases loaded was caught, and the Red Wolves threat had ended.

Ole Miss picked up a run in the bottom of the seventh. After Paino walked and Federico singled, with Paino moving to third, Smithwick grounded into a double play. However, Paino raced home for a two-run advantage for the Rebels. Hill struck out and after seven, Ole Miss led 2-0.

Left-handed pitcher Walker Hooks came in to pitch the eighth for the Rebels, and the Red Wolves couldn’t scratch into the scoring column. After Humphrey walked to start the bottom of the eighth, ASU sent right-hander Collin Maloney in to relieve Richter.

The Rebels failed to score in the eighth, and Ole Miss right-hander Connor Spencer came in to try to close it. But the Red Wolves picked up two runs to move things to the bottom of the ninth.

Red Wolves right-hander Andrew Allen took the hill, and the Rebels weren’t able to score after a two-out walk from Federico. An exciting tenth-inning finish for victory for Ole Miss was just ahead.

Dennis (1-0) was credited with the win, while Allen (0-1) got the loss.

Tollett was 3-for-5 to pace the Red Wolves, while Hill, Utermark, Piano, and Federico each had a hit for the Rebels.

Ole Miss hosts Eastern Kentucky this weekend in a three-game series at Oxford-University Stadium.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.