Ole Miss secures its SEC Tournament fate with a 90-71 loss to Florida

Ole Miss’s final regular season game ended in disappointment, but the Rebels’ season is far from over.

The Rebels (21-10, 10-8 SEC) fell to No. 5 Florida 90-71 on Saturday and will head into the 2025 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament as the league’s No. 7-seed. They’ll receive a first-round bye and face the winner of the No. 15-seed and No. 10-seed game at 6 p.m. Thursday on SEC Network.

Against the Gators (27-4, 14-4 SEC), Ole Miss held the lead just once in the game’s opening minutes and managed to keep within striking distance of the Gators, trailing 38-31 at halftime. Ole Miss posted a 33.3 field goal percentage in the game and was just 7-of-21 from beyond the three-point line.

Sean Pedulla led the Rebels in scoring with 22 points and J Murray was the only other Rebel to break the double-digit mark in scoring with 12 points and a team-high four assists.

Meanwhile, Florida made nearly half of their field goal tries and had four players to score 10 or more points. W Clayton Jr. led the Gators with 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds. A Condon posted the game’s only double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Based on the current SEC standings, the Rebels will face the winner of Mississippi State and LSU. That game will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday on SEC Network. The Rebels’ SEC Tournament will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.