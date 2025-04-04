Late homer by Smithwick lifts Ole Miss to split with Kentucky on the road

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 9 Ole Miss split a pair of games on the road against Kentucky, having to close a second-game win in dramatic fashion.

Campbell Smithwick hit a pinch-hit, two-RBI home run in the top of the ninth inning of game two to break a 1-1 tie and eventually give the Rebels the win.

Luke Hill went 5-for-9 on the day and reached base three times in each game. Hayden Federico went 4-for-8 with two hits in each game. The Rebel bullpen did not allow an earned run in either game and the whole pitching staff allowed just four earned runs all day.

Riley Maddox started game two for Ole Miss, working five innings for the first time since March 8 and striking out six batters for the first time since opening weekend. He allowed just one unearned run and issued just one walk.

That unearned run came across in the second inning for the Wildcats, as a failed pickoff attempt allowed a runner to advance and eventually score on a two out single.

The Rebels tied things up in the fourth as back-to-back singles from Isaac Humphrey and Judd Utermark put a runner in scoring position. Federico made it 1-1 with a sacrifice fly to center field.

There were just four hits between the two teams from the bottom of the fourth inning to the top of the ninth. The combination of Maddox, Ryne Rodriguez, and Will McCausland retired the Wildcats in order from the fifth inning on, striking out seven of the 15 batters they faced.

Federico opened the top of the ninth with a single to left field and moved to second on a groundout from Fawley. Ole Miss originally sent Collin Reuter to the plate to pinch hit, but a pitching change by Kentucky prompted the change to Smithwick. The sophomore worked a 2-2 count before hitting his second home run of the season into the bullpen in right field to make it 3-1.

After working the seventh and the eighth, McCausland came back out for the ninth and struck out the side, securing the win.

Kentucky scored first in game one, putting up four runs between the second and third innings as Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott struggled with his command. After a clean opening inning, Elliott hit four batters and walked two, giving the Wildcats extra traffic on the basepaths. They were able to take advantage and make it 4-0 after three innings.

The Rebels had just three hits through the first four innings until Austin Fawley and Hayden Federico led off the fifth with back-to-back singles. A fielder’s choice and a stolen base from Mitchell Sanford brought Luke Hill to the plate with runners at second and third with one out.

Hill worked a full count and then singled to right field, driving in the first two runs for Ole Miss and making it 4-2.

Elliott settled in after the third inning, allowing just one baserunner over the fourth and fifth. His day would be done after five innings of work, giving up just three hits and striking out four batters, but he would leave down two runs.

Mason Morris came on in relief and worked 4.1 innings, retiring 11 of the first 12 batters he faced.

Luke Hill hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his fifth of the year, that made it a one-run ballgame.

With two outs in the eighth, Fawley hit a double down the left field line. He would come around to score on the next play as Federico tied the game with an RBI single.

Ole Miss had a runner on third with two outs in both the ninth and 10th innings but failed to score in each.

Kentucky scored the game-winning run in the 10th inning after a throwing error by Brayden Jones set up an RBI single by Devin Burkes.

The teams will play the rubber match Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Central/11 a.m. Eastern time.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.