Rebels roll past Vandy to take fourth SEC series; go for sweep Sunday

OXFORD, Miss. — No. 23 Ole Miss secured their fourth SEC series of the season with a 7-1 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field.

A six-run fourth inning and seven strong frames from Riley Maddox boosted the Rebels to their 12th SEC win of the year.

Vanderbilt would take a 1-0 lead in the second after stealing home.

Ole Miss would explode for six runs in the fourth inning. Luke Hill and Will Furniss reached via singles and Judd Utermark walked to load the bases.

Isaac Humphrey drew a hit by a pitch to score Hill. Austin Fawley would line a single to center, scoring Furniss and Utermark.

With two on and one out, Ryan Moerman would crush a ball 422ft to left for a three-run shot. Moerman’s 10thhomer of the year made it 6-1 Rebels after four.

After another scoreless frame from Riley Maddox in the top of the fifth, Utermark would launch his 13th home run of the year to make it 7-1 Ole Miss.

Maddox was dominant on the hill for the Rebels, tying a career-high seven innings pitched. He allowed just one run on four hits.

The senior right-hander fanned five Vanderbilt hitters and did not walk a batter.

Brayden Jones and Connor Spencer would combine for the final two innings to secure the series for Ole Miss.

Moerman led the Rebels with two hits and three RBI. Saturday’s game marked the fourth straight outing that the Ole Miss offense has hit two or more home runs.

Riley Maddox (5-3) picked up the win on the mound while Cody Bowker (2-3) suffered the loss.

Ole Miss (31-12, 12-8 SEC) and Vanderbilt (30-13, 11-9 SEC) will wrap up the series Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.