Ole Miss can’t close out sweep of Vandy, getting run-ruled in Sunday’s finale

OXFORD, Miss. — No. 23 Ole Miss dropped the series finale against No. 9 Vanderbilt 13-0 in seven innings Sunday afternoon at Swayze Field.

Vanderbilt scored two in the first followed by three in the second to lead 5-0.

The Commodores finished the game with 13 runs on 16 hits.

Ole Miss tallied just three base hits on the afternoon, a double from Luke Hill and two singles from Isaac Humphrey. Humphrey finished 2-for-3 at the dish with the two singles.

Walker Hooks worked 3.0 innings in relief for the Rebels. He allowed zero runs and struck out a pair of Vanderbilt hitters.

Mason Nichols (3-1) suffered the loss on the mound for the Rebels. Connor Fennell (5-0) got the win for Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss (31-13, 12-9 SEC) returns to action this Tuesday with a midweek matchup against Austin Peay (33-10, 17-3 UAC). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.