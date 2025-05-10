Ole Miss drops deciding game, series to Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — No. 24 Ole Miss baseball mounted a spirited late-game comeback at Dudy Noble Field, but fell 6–5 to Mississippi State.

That stung. The Rebels had won the opener and proceeded to let the series slip out of their control.

The Rebels’ offense was led by Luke Hill, who went 3-for-5 with a run scored, and pinch-hitter Collin Reuter, who delivered a crucial two-run homer in the eighth inning. Will Furniss contributed by drawing five walks and scoring a run.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when Mississippi State broke through with a run. Ole Miss responded in the top of the fourth, tying the game at 1–1 after Isaac Humphrey doubled to right-center, bringing home Furniss from first base.

However, the Bulldogs regained control by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth and adding two more in the fifth, extending their lead to 6–1.

The Rebels began their comeback in the seventh inning. Luke Cheng was hit by a pitch, Hill singled, and Judd Utermark walked to load the bases with one out. Furniss drew another walk, forcing in a run, and Austin Fawley followed with an RBI single, narrowing the deficit to 6–3.

In the eighth, Ryan Moerman reached on an error by the right fielder, setting the stage for Reuter’s pinch-hit two-run homer to left field, bringing the Rebels within one run at 6–5.

Ole Miss threatened again in the ninth inning, with Furniss and Campbell Smithwick drawing back-to-back walks to start the frame.

However, Mississippi State turned a double play and induced a groundout to end the game, securing the series victory.

The Rebels will look to rebound as they return home to host UT Martin on Tuesday night at Swayze Field.