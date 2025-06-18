Ole Miss rises in ESPN’s college football future power rankings for 2025

OXFORD, Miss. — When the dust settled on on Gator Bowl, the numbers told a story Ole Miss fans have been chasing for years in a 52-20 win over Duke.

A blowout, a second straight 10-win season, and a sense that at last the program is ready for more than just a good time.

On the heels of that defining win, ESPN’s latest college football future power rankings delivered a different kind of validation.

Ole Miss is ranked No. 16 nationally for the 2025-2026 window, sixth among SEC contenders and firmly in the playoff conversation.

Adam Rittenberg, the ESPN analyst behind the rankings, has recalibrated his system for the transfer portal era. Gone are the five-year projections and now, only the next two seasons matter.

The new system bundles everything, including quarterback stability, line play, coaching, star power, into one number, aiming to cut through college football’s noise and volatility.

For Ole Miss, that number reflects not just a string of recent successes, but a program finally built to withstand the whirlwind of modern roster turnover.

Lane Kiffin, now locked in through 2030 on a deal worth $9 million annually, is the architect of this transformation.

“We wanted to change what people expect from Ole Miss,” Kiffin said after the Gator Bowl rout. “Double-digit wins, bowl victories, and now, we’re chasing championships.”

The coach who once drew skepticism for his nomadic career has become a fixture in Oxford, blending transfer portal savvy with a relentless recruiting engine.

The 2024 season was, by any standard, a turning point.

Ole Miss finished 10-3, with their only losses coming against perennial powers. The Gator Bowl was never close. Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns in his final game as a Rebel.

“We wanted to send a message that Ole Miss is here to stay,” Dart said postgame, echoing the confidence that has seeped into every corner of the program.

But it’s the next wave, not the departing stars, who have ESPN’s analysts bullish on Oxford.

The spotlight now falls on 19-year-old Austin Simmons, a quarterback who arrived at Ole Miss two years ahead of schedule, graduated college before his 20th birthday, and now steps into the starting role.

Simmons was a four-star recruit, originally committed to Florida, whose academic and athletic acceleration has become the stuff of SEC message board legend.

“He’s a special kid,” Kiffin told reporters this spring. “He’s been preparing for this moment since he walked on campus as a teenager.”

The Rebels’ future ranking also reflects depth and continuity. Both the offensive and defensive lines return key starters, and the staff, anchored by Kiffin and respected coordinators, has survived the annual poaching season that claims so many SEC programs.

“You look at what Lane Kiffin has done with roster management, it’s impressive,” said Rittenberg. “They’ve built a team that’s competitive now, but also one that can reload quickly.”

The SEC’s arms race is as fierce as ever, with nine teams in ESPN’s top 25.

Ole Miss sits behind only Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, and LSU. For a program that spent decades on the outside looking in, this is rare air.

The Rebels’ 8.5-win projection for 2025 comes with near-even odds to make the College Football Playoff—another sign that expectations in Oxford have changed.

The Gator Bowl win was more than a victory lap. It was a showcase for the program’s new identity: aggressive, creative, and unapologetically ambitious.

“We didn’t just want to win, we wanted to dominate,” said wide receiver Tre Harris, who caught two touchdowns in the bowl game. “That’s the standard now.”

The Rebels jumped out to an early lead against Duke and never looked back, controlling the game on both sides of the ball.

Recruiting has also surged under Kiffin’s watch and the 2025 class is expected to feature several instant contributors.

The transfer portal, once a source of instability, has become a resource for plugging holes and adding star power.

“We’re not just recruiting high school kids anymore,” Kiffin said this spring. “We’re building a roster every day, and that’s the reality of college football now.”

The Rebels will open the 2025 season at home against Georgia State, a game that should serve as a tune-up before a brutal SEC slate.

The real test will be whether Ole Miss can turn future projections into present reality, something that has eluded even their best teams in the past.

There are still challenges ahead. The SEC is deeper than ever, and the expanded playoff means more opportunities and more pressure. But if the 2024 season proved anything, it’s that Ole Miss is no longer content to play spoiler.

“We’re not just happy to be here,” Simmons said during spring practice. “We want to win it all.”

Off the field, Kiffin’s stability and salary have sent a message to recruits and rivals alike that Ole Miss is committed to winning at the highest level. The program’s investment in facilities and staff has mirrored that ambition, closing the gap with the SEC’s bluebloods.

In Oxford, optimism is now a fact of life.

The combination of a top-20 future power ranking, a rising star at quarterback, and a coach with a vision has created a sense of possibility that feels both new and overdue.

As the 2025 season approaches, the question isn’t whether Ole Miss can compete; it’s whether they can finally break through.

The Rebels feel like they are positioned to make the leap from contender to championship contend. The future feels like it belongs to Ole Miss.

And that’s a new feeling for everybody.