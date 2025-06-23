Rebels getting deal final to face North Carolina State in big non-conference game

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss and North Carolina State are finalizing a neutral-site basketball series that could be the marquee game for the Rebels this season.

The two programs, each with a high-profile coach and ambitious plans, are set to meet in Greensboro, North Carolina, on December 21, with a return game slated for the following season at a yet-to-be-determined location.

The agreement marks the first notable scheduling move of the new Will Wade era at North Carolina State and adds another marquee matchup to Chris Beard’s growing portfolio.

For both programs, this series is more than another box on the calendar. It’s a statement of intent.

Beard, entering his third year at the helm in Oxford, has made no secret of his desire to schedule tough, attention-grabbing games.

“You’ve got to be really good to get the schedule that we want at Ole Miss,” Beard told reporters. “We’re playing Coach (Rick) Pitino and St. John’s in Madison Square Garden, which are the kind of games we crave for, we ask for.

“We work tirelessly all year to try to find. There’s a lot of work to scheduling. We have the responsibility to play really good games for our season-ticket holders. That’s a challenge as well.”

The neutral-site clash with the Wolfpack only adds fuel to a schedule already packed with major non-conference tilts. Ole Miss will also face Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge at the SBJ Pavilion in Oxford and take on Memphis, as well as the St. John’s matchup at Madison Square Garden.

In-conference play offers no rest, with home-and-away series lined up against Auburn, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.

Beard’s philosophy of “anyone, anywhere, anytime” has become a calling card for his tenure.

“At Ole Miss, it’s not arrogance or self-promotion, but we will play anyone, anytime, anywhere, it’s the way we have always been,” Beard said. “We believe in our program and what we’re building.”

This confidence is hard-won. Beard guided Ole Miss to a 24-12 record and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2025, the school’s deepest NCAA tournament run since 2001.

North Carolina State is turning the page on a new chapter.

Will Wade, the former LSU and Virginia Commonwealth coach, now leads the Wolfpack after being introduced in March. Wade brings a reputation for quick turnarounds and postseason success having led his last five teams to the NCAA Tournament.

“There’s no shroud of mystery surrounding Will Wade,” wrote the Fayetteville Observer. “He hasn’t been one to shy away from bringing attention to himself as the leader of the Wolfpack.”

Wade’s first recruiting class in Raleigh includes five-star shooting guard Matthew Able, setting the tone for an energized rebuild.

The agreement between Ole Miss and the Wolfpack is the latest reflection of a changing landscape in college basketball scheduling.

The Greensboro Coliseum, site of the December showdown, is no stranger to high-stakes basketball. It has hosted everything from ACC Tournaments to NCAA regionals.

The selection of Greensboro, a midpoint between the two campuses, signals a commitment to drawing neutral crowds and maximizing exposure.

“We want our guys to experience these kinds of games,” said Beard. “Playing in venues like Madison Square Garden or Greensboro Coliseum is what college basketball’s about.”

The NCAA Tournament selection committee increasingly values quality opponents and true neutral-site contests when evaluating at-large bids. Beard, who has seen both sides of the bubble in his career, is keenly aware of the stakes.

“It can get easier in some ways if you prove to be a worthy opponent of anybody, anywhere, anytime,” he said. “But you’ve got to be really good to get the schedule that we want at Ole Miss.”

On the court, the matchup promises contrasting styles and compelling storylines. Under Beard, the Rebels have become known for its gritty defense and physical play.

Ole Miss brought in several transfer standouts this offseason, a group Beard describes as “guys who love the game, who love to compete, and who have already proven they can win. Talent is non-negotiable.”