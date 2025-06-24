Highly rated Ole Miss football target projected to commit to Michigan

OXFORD, Miss. — A blue-chip recruit, long considered a cornerstone of Lane Kiffin’s plans at Ole Miss, is now trending away from Oxford and toward Ann Arbor.

The shift, quietly predicted last week by multiple recruiting analysts, underscores the intensifying tug-of-war at the heart of college football’s modern talent pipeline and offers a fresh look into the high-stakes chess match between SEC and Big Ten powers.

Felix Ojo, a five-star offensive tackle from Lake Ridge and a top target for the Rebels in the 2026 class, is now widely expected to commit to Michigan, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, which gives the Wolverines an 85.4% chance to land him.

That projection, echoed by a wave of “crystal ball” picks over the weekend, has sent ripples through the college football landscape, especially in the Deep South, where Ojo’s potential impact has been hotly debated since his sophomore year.

Ojo’s recruitment has been more than just a regional affair. As one of the highest-rated linemen in the class, his official visits have drawn attention from coast to coast.

According to 247Sports, he has fielded offers from programs including Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and USC, but the momentum has shifted sharply in Michigan’s favor after a series of visits and in-depth conversations with coach Sherrone Moore and his staff.

“Michigan is definitely in my top three,” Ojo told Maize n Brew following his recent official visit. “The culture here is different, and the staff made me feel like I could be a part of something big. I’m still weighing my options, but Michigan is right there at the top.”

The development is a blow for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, who have made Ojo a priority since the early stages of the 2026 cycle.

Ole Miss insiders had long believed they were in prime position, citing the school’s recent track record with offensive linemen and the Rebels’ aggressive NIL strategy.

“We felt good about where we stood with Felix, but recruiting at this level is always fluid,” a staff member told SI.com. “He’s a game-changer, and it’s no surprise he’s weighing every option. Michigan is a great program.”

For Michigan, landing Ojo would be the latest coup in a string of high-profile commitments that have reshaped expectations under Moore’s leadership.

The Wolverines, who finished with a top-10 recruiting class in 2025 and have already started strong in 2026, are aiming to reload after their national title run.

“We’re building something special here, and we want guys who can handle the pressure,” Moore said during a recent press conference, discussing the program’s recruiting philosophy.

The competition for Ojo’s signature highlights the shifting geography of college football recruiting, as Big Ten schools increasingly challenge SEC dominance in the South.

Michigan’s recent success in landing elite prospects from outside its traditional footprint is being watched closely by rivals.

As 247Sports said, Michigan now holds commitments from players in Texas, Florida and even Mississippi.

Ojo’s decision also comes at a time of change for Ole Miss. After a strong finish to the 2024 season and a flurry of transfer portal additions, the Rebels are looking to cement their status as perennial contenders in the SEC West.

Missing out on a player of Ojo’s caliber would sting, but the staff remains aggressive.

“We’re not done yet,” Kiffin said recently, refusing to concede ground in the recruiting wars.

The broader landscape is equally volatile. As college football’s NIL era matures, recruits like Ojo are weighing an unprecedented array of factors, from coaching stability and player development to off-field opportunities and brand exposure.

“This is the most competitive the process has ever been,” one Power Five assistant coach told Yahoo Sports. “A single visit can flip the entire narrative.”

Rebels are left hoping for a late surge. Still, the prevailing sentiment among recruiting insiders is that Michigan’s combination of coaching relationships, on-field opportunity, and NIL resources has become too compelling to ignore.

“Sometimes it’s just about fit,” an analyst at On3 said. “Michigan is doing a great job of identifying what matters to these kids and closing the deal.”

Both coaching staffs are expected to make their final pitches in the coming weeks, with Ojo stating he plans to announce a decision before his senior season.