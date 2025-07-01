JC Anderson, four-star tight end, chooses between Ole Miss, Auburn, Illinois

OXFORD, Miss. — At just 16, JC Anderson is already a household name in recruiting circles.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end out of Mount Zion High School in Illinois is set to announce his college commitment Tuesday, choosing between Ole Miss, Auburn, and Illinois, a decision that could ripple through the recruiting landscape nationally.

Thankful for it all 🖤

11 am @ Mt. Zion Highschool ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UybLznNBXs — JC Anderson (@jcanderson34) June 23, 2025

Anderson’s rise has been meteoric.

After earning two All-State football selections and posting 47 catches for 535 yards and seven touchdowns last season, he’s considered the No. 8 tight end prospect in America by the 247Sports industry composite and the No. 3 player in Illinois for the 2026 class.

ESPN and Rivals also list him among the elite tight ends nationally.

The recruiting battle for Anderson has been fierce. He took official visits to Illinois in April, Ole Miss at the end of May, and Auburn in June, each program pitching not just football tradition but a vision for his role in their offense.

“I love it there. The coaching staff is the biggest part for me, just how they are as people and how they coach their kids,” Anderson said recently on X, reflecting on the importance of relationships in his process.

Had an amazing time with the @OleMissFB staff this weekend for my OV, I loved my time in the Sip. Thank you for the great hospitality! #HottyToddy 🦈@Lane_Kiffin @CoachJoeCox @CoachSchoonie pic.twitter.com/QPMObXrEU1 — JC Anderson (@jcanderson34) June 1, 2025

For Illinois, landing Anderson would be another signal that coach Bret Bielema’s staff is building a recruiting wall around the state.

“Mount Zion tight end JC Anderson is the next best thing for the Illini,” wrote Yahoo Sports as the program looks to keep top talent close to home.

With a commitment from his high school teammate Brayden Trimble already in place, there’s a sense that Anderson could help anchor a new era of Illini football.

Ole Miss and Auburn, both SEC heavyweights, have their own unique pitch. The Rebels, under coach Lane Kiffin, have built a reputation for creative offensive schemes that showcase tight ends in the passing game.

“They see me as a guy who can stretch the field,” Anderson told reporters after his Oxford visit. Auburn, meanwhile, is pushing for a strong 2026 class and sees Anderson as a foundational piece.

One Auburn staffer was quoted saying, “He’s got the size and athleticism you just can’t teach. He’d be a difference-maker here from Day One” (SI.com).

Anderson’s decision, while rooted in football, is also personal. He’s spoken often about the importance of environment and culture.

“I mean, I just love going there. And everyone’s just so kind you know, and that’s the kind of environment that I want to be in,” he said about his visits.

He’s also kept an eye on which program will best help him pursue his NFL dream, balancing exposure, development, and academic support.

Recruiting analysts remain split. While Rivals projects Anderson leaning toward Illinois, others note that official visits can have a powerful impact, and both Ole Miss and Auburn have made strong final impressions.

“It’s always tough to call these, especially when you have three great fits,” said one 247Sports analyst Monday.

His athletic background is just as striking as his football résumé. Anderson has played varsity basketball since his freshman year, a testament to his agility and coordination at his size.

His coaches rave about his competitiveness and leadership, often noting that his work ethic sets him apart even in practices.

The stakes for his commitment extend beyond the three programs. For Illinois, it’s about keeping top talent in-state and building on recruiting momentum.

For Ole Miss and Auburn, it’s a chance to add a rare, versatile athlete to their rosters and make a statement in Midwest recruiting.

“When you can go into another region and pull a player like this, it says a lot about your staff and your program,” an SEC assistant coach told Sports Illustrated.

The attention on Anderson’s announcement has also been amplified by broader trends in college football recruiting. As NIL opportunities and the transfer portal reshape player priorities, prospects like Anderson are weighing more factors than ever.

“You want to find the right fit, but you also have to think about your future in new ways,” Anderson acknowledged in a recent interview.

His story is also emblematic of the changing Midwest recruiting landscape. Once dominated by Big Ten schools, the region is now fiercely contested by SEC programs.

Coaches and analysts point to the increasing nationalization of recruiting as a sign that the sport’s balance of power is shifting, one commitment at a time.

As Tuesday’s announcement nears, Anderson is keeping his final decision close.

“I don’t want to rush my commitment,” he told 247Sports. “I plan on taking my time with it and making sure it’s the right fit for me and my family.”

His choice, whether it’s staying home with Illinois or heading to the SEC, will be followed closely by fans, coaches, and fellow recruits across the country.