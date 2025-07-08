Ole Miss opens SEC Media Days with Dottery, Lee, Simmons, Kiffin

ATLANTA — Ole Miss opens the 2024 Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta with linebacker TJ Dottery, wide receiver Cayden Lee and quarterback Austin Simmons joining coach Lane Kiffin at the event.

The Rebels’ appearance, scheduled to lead off the four-day gathering at the Omni Atlanta Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame, highlights a period of change and high expectations for the program.

Simmons, a sophomore, may be both the present and future of the Rebels. The 19-year-old is already a college graduate, having completed his degree in multidisciplinary studies before starting his first season as the Rebels’ starting quarterback.

“It’s a weird feeling, but it’s something I’ve always worked toward,” Simmons told Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports after his graduation.

Kiffin, who has guided Ole Miss to a 10-3 record last season, emphasized the leadership qualities of his three media days representatives.

“These guys represent what we want Ole Miss football to be about, discipline, toughness, and being great teammates,” Kiffin said. “I’m excited to bring them to Atlanta and show people what we’re building.”

Dottery, a junior, is expected to anchor a defense that finished among the nation’s best in stop rate last year.

“Coach Kiffin lays out the standard for us each week,” Dottery said after a win over Georgia last season. “That’s what I feel like we did tonight. We played Ole Miss football.”

Lee, also a junior, is expected to play a major role in the Rebels’ new-look receiving corps, which features several transfers and returning talent.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces and a lot to prove,” Lee said. “But that’s what makes it exciting. We know the bar is high.”

Kiffin said the team is focused on meeting the challenges of the new schedule. “There’s no such thing as an easy SEC schedule, but we’ll be ready,” Kiffin said.

The Rebels’ offense, under Simmons, is expected to continue playing at a fast pace with an emphasis on teamwork.

“We’re going to play fast, play smart, and play together,” Simmons has said.

Dottery said the defense is determined not to be satisfied with last year’s accomplishments. “Now it’s about taking the next step,” Dottery said. “We know what’s expected of us.”

Ole Miss opens the season Aug. 31 against Furman.