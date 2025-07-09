Kamardine nears arrival at Ole Miss, eager to join Beard’s team

OXFORD, Miss. — French basketball standout Ilias Kamardine is expected to join the Ole Miss men’s basketball team in early August after a delay caused by visa and eligibility issues, head coach Chris Beard said Tuesday.

Kamardine, 21, is a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Marseille, France. He most recently played for JDA Dijon in the French league, averaging 8.0 points in 48 games last season.

Kamardine drew attention after earning MVP honors at the FIBA U20 Eurobasket and has previously played both guard positions for Vichy, where he averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the 2023-24 season.

He also declared for the 2024 NBA Draft before withdrawing to pursue college basketball in the United States.

The process of bringing Kamardine to campus has been slowed by the requirements for NCAA eligibility and U.S. student visas.

“We just continue to go through the process, both with the NCAA and also with eligibility,” Beard said. “But I think everything’s moving in the right direction. We can’t wait to get him here. Just with each step trying to get him here, but we see no red flags along the way.”

International NCAA athletes like Kamardine typically arrive on F-1 student visas, which require documentation and approval from both the NCAA and U.S. immigration authorities.

Recent policy changes and global backlogs have caused delays for many international student-athletes, according to NCAA and legal guidance.

Kamardine joins an Ole Miss team coming off a 24-win season and a Sweet 16 appearance. The Rebels return four players from last year’s roster while bringing in seven transfers, a group ranked No. 19 nationally by On3, and three top-100 high school recruits for the 2025 class.

Beard expects Kamardine to have an adjustment period but believes his international experience will help him catch up quickly.

“When he gets here, it’ll be a catch-up curve,” Beard said. “But with his experience in basketball I’m optimistic we can catch him up quickly. His teammates will have to contribute to making sure he’s up to speed.”

Described as a “true disruptor” on defense, Kamardine is known for his anticipation, wingspan and point-guard mentality.

Beard said Kamardine “has some really defined goals on what he wants to do through basketball with the rest of his life. He’s somebody we believe in and we can’t wait to get him here.”

Ole Miss opens its 2024-25 campaign this fall, with Kamardine expected to arrive in time for the start of the season, pending final clearance from immigration and the NCAA.