Ole Miss Adds Penn State Forward Rachael Okokoh to 2026-27 Roster

Ole Miss picked up a major piece for its 2026-27 roster on Saturday, landing Penn State forward Rachael Okokoh.

The-6 foot-4 Canadian prospect gives Yolett McPhee-McCuin exactly what she has been looking for this spring: size, athleticism and another long term interior option.

“Rachael’s commitment has finalized our interior needs,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Her best basketball is ahead of her. She’s athletic, skilled and has great basketball IQ. I expect Rachael to transition well to our league. She will impact us immediately.”

Okokoh arrives with a strong résumé.

She played at Capital Courts Academy in Ottawa, earned All-Canadian Biosteel honors and spent multiple years with Team Canada, including the 2023 16U Americup and the 2024 U17 World Cup. She also competed for Kia Nurse Elite on the EYBL circuit and was a consistent standout for Team Ontario.

Her commitment also pairs neatly with another front court addition.

Boise State center Emily Howard joined the Rebels earlier in the portal cycle, giving Ole Miss two new post players as the roster reshapes for next season. On Friday, the Rebels also added Florida guard Knisha Godfrey and San Jose State guard Maya Anderson.

McPhee-McCuin made it clear she believes Okokoh fits the program’s development track.

“Do your research on the development of our post players,” she wrote on social media. “Compare their numbers to when they came in… to when they graduated! Proof of concept! Rachael will be a pro when it’s all said and done!”

Do your research on the development of our post players. Compare their numbers to when they came in… to when they graduated! Proof of concept! Rachael will be a pro when it’s all said and done! #NoCeilings❤️💙🇨🇦🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Yu5vbohoOd — Coach Yo (@YolettMcCuin) April 11, 2026

Ole Miss still has more moves to make, but adding Okokoh gives the Rebels the interior presence they needed as the roster continues to take shape.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Incoming

Roman Siulepa, F, 6-6, Fr. (Pittsburgh)

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph.

Incoming