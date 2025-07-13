Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins arrested on battery charge

CLEVELAND — Former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested Saturday morning in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery, authorities said.

Judkins is now a member of the Cleveland Browns.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a delayed battery call at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West Cypress Creek Road.

A preliminary investigation determined that a battery had occurred. Officers said they made contact with Judkins, 21, who was then taken into custody and transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

No bond was set as of Sunday, and Judkins’s case status remains pending trial, according to court records reported by NBC News.

Judkins was charged under Florida Statute 784.03, which is defined as a first-degree misdemeanor for “actually and intentionally” touching or striking another person against their will. The charge carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

The Browns released a statement Sunday saying they are “aware and gathering information” regarding the arrest. The team declined further comment.

An NFL spokesperson said the league is also “aware of the matter but will decline further comment” at this time. The league is expected to review the incident under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Judkins was selected by Cleveland with the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after playing one season at Ohio State and two seasons at Ole Miss.

He helped lead Ohio State to a College Football Playoff national championship last season, rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on 194 carries. He added 161 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Judkins began his college career at Ole Miss, where he set school records as a freshman in 2022 with 1,567 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

He was named SEC Freshman of the Year. In 2023, he rushed for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns before transferring to Ohio State.

Across three college seasons, Judkins totaled 3,785 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns.

Fort Lauderdale police did not release the name of the alleged victim. ESPN reported the charge as domestic in nature, citing the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s media relations office.

The NFL’s personal conduct policy allows the league to place players on the commissioner’s exempt list while criminal investigations are pending. It is not yet clear whether Judkins will report to training camp, which opens for Browns rookies July 18.

Judkins’s legal team has not commented publicly on the charge.

Public reaction among Browns fans has been mixed, with some calling for patience and others urging immediate disciplinary action. The NFL has faced criticism over its handling of off-field misconduct, particularly in cases involving domestic violence.

The Browns and the NFL said they will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available.