Ole Miss ranked No. 15 in Coaches Poll, facing questions entering season

Ole Miss will start the 2025 college football season ranked No. 15 in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll.

That was higher than a lot of folks had them projected with most in the final five teams of the 25 teams ranked.

The reason for not being highers comes with questions about significant changes for the Rebels, who return just four starters from last season’s 10-3 squad and must replace eight players drafted into the NFL.

Quarterback Austin Simmons, a redshirt sophomore, is set to make his debut as the starter when the Rebels open the season Aug. 30.

Kiffin acknowledged the challenges at SEC Media Days last week but said the program’s national reputation has grown.

“It is what it is,” Kiffin said. “We had a lot of really good players that got drafted and were on that team that were really good players, so that’s understandable.

“But it speaks to the program. If you would have lost a lot of significant players here, you’d be looking at the voting and being at the bottom of the conference versus questions like that.

“Well, is it different that you’re not being talked about, you know, in the Top 10 in the country? So, it’s a good place to be for Ole Miss that those questions are coming up now.”

The SEC placed nine teams in the Top 25 of the Coaches Poll, with Texas at No. 1 and Georgia at No. 4. Alabama and LSU are ranked eighth and ninth, respectively. Ole Miss is the sixth SEC team in the Top 15, showing the depth of the conference heading into the new season.

National analysts are split on Ole Miss’ prospects.

Brett McMurphy of On3 placed the Rebels at No. 21 in his preseason Associated Press poll ballot, citing uncertainty at key positions.

USA TODAY labeled Ole Miss “a bit too high” at No. 15 and suggested the loss of NFL talent could lead to regression.

The Rebels’ schedule will provide an early test. After an opener against a nonconference opponent, Ole Miss faces Alabama and Georgia before October.

Kiffin said the early slate will show how quickly the new starters can acclimate to SEC play.

“We’re going to win 11 games in a season, win 21 in the last two seasons,” he said at SEC Media Days. “So now that we’ve done that, we’ve seen the impact, whether that’s recruiting or how people talk about our program.”

Simmons will have the benefit of a retooled offense and a defense led by coordinator Pete Golding, who enters his second season with the Rebels.

The unit must replace several all-conference contributors but returns key playmakers in the secondary and at linebacker.

Recruiting has stabilized under Kiffin. Ole Miss signed a Top 15 class for the 2025 cycle, including several blue-chip defensive backs and experienced transfers at wide receiver. The infusion of talent may help offset some of the growing pains associated with new starters.

The 2025 college football season begins Aug. 30. The Associated Press preseason poll will be released Aug. 11.