Alexander standing out as Ole Miss WR during preseason camp

OXFORD, Miss. — Deuce Alexander, a sophomore transfer wide receiver, is emerging as a standout performer during Ole Miss’ fall football camp ahead of the 2025 season.

Alexander, who transferred from Wake Forest after a productive redshirt freshman campaign, has quickly caught the attention of the Rebels’ coaching staff and teammates.

Considering the number of holes the NFL Draft, transfer portal and preseason injuries it’s a welcome sign.

He recorded 36 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Demon Deacons, then entered the transfer portal and committed to Ole Miss in December.

“Deuce has had a great camp,” Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. told Ben Garrett of On3 this week. “His attention to detail and preparation are what you want in a receiver” (Rotowire).

Alexander, 6 feet tall and 175 pounds, has impressed coaches with his speed and route-running ability. He posted a 21.61-second time in the 200-meter dash as a high school sprinter at Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Ga., according to 247Sports.

That quickness has translated to the field, as Alexander has consistently created separation from defenders during team drills.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Alexander is progressing well. “He’s got a lot of tools,” Kiffin said. “He’s learning our system, and every day he’s out there, he gets a little better.”

During a recent practice session open to the media, Alexander caught a touchdown pass during red zone drills. Quarterback Austin Simmons has connected with him repeatedly, and teammates have noted Alexander’s work ethic and humility.

“You can’t just walk in and expect anything,” Alexander said. “You’ve got to prove it every day.”

The Rebels return several contributors at wide receiver, but Alexander’s performance has helped him earn first-team reps. Analysts at ESPN say his style, built around quickness and elusiveness, gives the Rebels a new look in their passing attack.

Ole Miss is preparing for a challenging schedule, with early games against Alabama and LSU. Kiffin said the team’s depth at wide receiver will be critical.

Alexander said he chose Ole Miss for the chance to compete at the highest level.

“I want to win,” he said. “I want to play on the biggest stage, and I want to help this team get where it should be.”

As fall camp continues, Alexander’s performance is fueling optimism in Oxford. Coaches have praised his consistency, and teammates say his approach has set a standard for the team’s younger players.

The Rebels open the season Aug. 30 at home against Georgia State at 6:45 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network and fans will also be able to listen on the Ole Miss Radio Network,