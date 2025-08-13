Missouri Transfer Adds Depth to Kiffin’s Running Back Group

OXFORD, Miss. — Kewan Lacy’s arrival at Ole Miss was quiet, but it may prove pivotal for the Rebels’ 2025 football season.

Lacy, a sophomore running back who transferred from Missouri, joined a backfield in transition after Ole Miss lost nearly 70% of its rushing production from the previous year.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin spent the offseason rebuilding their running back room with several key additions, including Lacy, Damien Taylor from Troy and Shekai Mills-Knight.

Lacy, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, was a four-star recruit out of Lancaster High School in Texas. He rushed for 1,513 yards and scored 19 touchdowns as a senior, earning first-team all-district honors.

He also competed in track and field, posting 100-meter times of 10.79 and 10.81 seconds, which contributed to his reputation for explosiveness and speed.

After signing with Missouri, Lacy saw limited action as a freshman, recording 23 carries for 104 yards across six games. His decision to transfer was rooted in a desire for more playing time and a better fit in a system that could utilize his skill set.

Ole Miss’s new-look backfield is a mix of youth and experience. Taylor, a senior, brings leadership, while Mills-Knight offers versatility as a pass-catcher and short-yardage option.

Lacy, with three years of eligibility remaining, is viewed as a long-term solution with significant upside. Analysts have compared his acceleration and agility to some of the top running backs in the SEC.

Kiffin’s offensive system, known for its speed and unpredictability, is expected to benefit from Lacy’s skill set. His ability to stretch defenses and turn routine plays into long gains could add a new dimension to the Rebels’ attack.

Competition for playing time is expected to be stiff. Taylor, Mills-Knight and several younger backs will push Lacy throughout fall camp. Still, observers believe Lacy’s combination of speed and power gives him a strong chance to earn significant touches.

Lacy’s transition to Oxford has been described as smooth. Coaches have praised his work ethic and willingness to learn the playbook. He has reportedly spent extra hours in the film room and on the practice field as he acclimates to the Rebels’ system.

The Rebels’ running game has been a strength in recent seasons, and the coaching staff hopes that the influx of talent will allow them to maintain their standard. Lacy, still just 19, is seen as a potential breakout player if he can convert his high school dominance and flashes from Missouri into consistent college production.

The transfer portal has changed the landscape of college football, allowing players like Lacy to seek new opportunities quickly. For programs like Ole Miss, the ability to land immediate-impact players has become a key part of roster building (247Sports).

It’s all part of the world of college football every offseason now. They are hoping they got a playmaker this time at the always-key running back spot.