Ole Miss Unveils New Realtree Helmet, Eyeing SEC Title This Year

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss has unveiled a new alternate Realtree helmet for the 2025-26 season, pairing a bold icy-white camouflage design with the same high expectations that have defined the program under coach Lane Kiffin.

The Rebels, who open against Georgia State next week, are favored in 11 of their 12 regular-season games, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor. The team is closing out its final week of fall camp, aiming to extend a streak of three straight seasons with at least 10 wins.

“We’re still in fall camp,” Kiffin said this week. “We have some periods of Georgia State. We don’t start school. I feel like normally we have this week right here. So, that keeps us more in camp mode longer than it has.”

The new helmet, developed with Realtree for the second straight year, features a frosty camouflage pattern. Last year’s light blue and white ocean camo helmet was voted Helmet of the Year by UNISWAG. The Rebels are undefeated, 2-0, when sporting alternate helmets.

Ole Miss will wear the new helmet in Week 10 against No. 13 South Carolina on Nov. 1. Since 2021, only Alabama and Georgia have matched Ole Miss’ 39 or more victories in the Southeastern Conference.

“Obviously we’re going to be a contender,” said safety Sage Ryan, an LSU transfer. “The coaches are confident in us and we’re confident in us as well. We’re confident in the coaches. I feel like we’re all as one. We’re all one piece and leaning on each other to do everything right and win a lot of games while doing that.”

Tight end Dae’Quan Wright echoed the sentiment. “We want to win. We’re going to keep the winning tradition going, and we’re going to have fun with it,” he said (On3).

The Rebels’ recent consistency has drawn national attention. CBS Sports College Football projects Ole Miss’ 2025 ceiling at 11-1, with a floor of 7-5 if injuries become a factor (CBS Sports).

Realtree’s partnership is part of a broader trend in college football, where alternate uniforms and helmet designs are used to bolster recruiting and fan engagement.

“It’s about more than just swag,” said college football analyst Michael Bratton. “These alternate helmets are a message to recruits: you can be part of something modern, part of something winning.”

The Rebels’ 2025 recruiting class is ranked among the best in the SEC. Transfers such as Ryan and quarterback Austin Simmons have brought renewed optimism.

“Austin Simmons is all-in for 2025,” reported The Rebel Walk, highlighting the new quarterback room’s drive to lead Ole Miss into title contention.

Ole Miss faces a challenging schedule, but the program’s recent stability has raised expectations. Since 2021, the Rebels have joined Georgia and Alabama as the only SEC programs to surpass 39 wins.

Fan responses to the helmet reveal have been mixed, with some embracing the new look and others preferring tradition.