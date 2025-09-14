Ole Miss climbs to No. 13 in AP poll after win over Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss has surged into the Associated Press Top 15 for the first time this season, landing at No. 13 after a 41–35 victory over Arkansas in Oxford.

The Rebels’ climb in the poll comes on the strength of a gritty performance by backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who stepped in for the injured Austin Simmons and delivered under pressure.

The win kept Ole Miss unbeaten and pushed them further into the national conversation as an SEC contender.

Chambliss accounted for 415 total yards — 353 through the air and 62 on the ground — while scoring three total touchdowns. His poise and ability to manage the game proved decisive, particularly in the second half when Arkansas continued to apply pressure.

Ole Miss moved up four spots from No. 17 to No. 13, reflecting growing respect among voters after a game that showcased both their offensive balance and resilience.

The victory also underscored the value of depth. Simmons had been the starter through the first two games, but Chambliss provided the spark Ole Miss needed when it mattered most.

Chambliss delivers in first SEC start

The former Division II standout, who transferred from Ferris State, proved up to the challenge. His 21-for-29 passing line reflected accuracy and confidence, and his two short rushing touchdowns kept drives alive when the offense bogged down in the red zone.

Chambliss’ performance highlighted the program’s growth in roster construction — something Ole Miss has built gradually in recent recruiting cycles. Lane Kiffin praised his team’s ability to stay composed: “We needed someone to step in and lead. Trinidad gave us that and more.”

The offense wasn’t the only factor in the win. Ole Miss’ defense, though tested, came up with key stops late in the game, forcing Arkansas to rely on field position rather than sustained drives.

Special teams also played a role, with steady punting helping to flip the field and limit Arkansas’ chances to mount a comeback in the closing minutes.

This balance across units is part of why voters elevated the Rebels into the top 15 — proof that they’re more than just an offensive machine.

AP Week 4 rankings in context

At the top of the national rankings, Ohio State retained its No. 1 position with 55 first-place votes, followed by Penn State at No. 2 and LSU at No. 3.

Notre Dame slipped to No. 24 after an 0–2 start, marking the first time since 1988 that a team with two losses has remained ranked. Georgia also climbed after defeating Tennessee, keeping the Bulldogs entrenched in the national title picture.

Ole Miss’ new position at No. 13 makes them one of the highest-ranked teams in the SEC, signaling their legitimacy in a crowded race.

Their rise also reflects the broader narrative of SEC depth. Even beyond the usual contenders, teams like the Rebels are reinforcing the league’s strength across the Top 25.

Nationally, the Rebels’ win over Arkansas carried weight, showing voters that they can deliver in pressure situations and against divisional opponents.

What the ranking means for Ole Miss

This jump reflects both the Rebels’ on-field success and the broader perception that they can contend deep into the SEC season.

Chambliss’ emergence adds intrigue to the quarterback room. Simmons probably remains the starter when healthy, but depth has now become an advantage rather than a concern.

For Lane Kiffin, the message is clear: his program is equipped to navigate challenges. With their current momentum, Ole Miss can now look toward pivotal upcoming games as opportunities to solidify themselves as a top-10 contender.

The offense has already shown multiple dimensions, with playmakers stepping up around Chambliss. If Simmons returns soon, the Rebels will have one of the deepest quarterback situations in the league.

Defensively, Ole Miss will still need improvement, especially against SEC offenses that can punish missed assignments. But the resilience shown in the Arkansas win suggests growth potential.

The poll recognition also helps in recruiting, giving Kiffin another tool in building the future of the program while competing in a stacked conference.

Looking ahead in the SEC

The Rebels’ 3–0 start has positioned them for a potential run, but tougher competition awaits.

Matchups against divisional rivals and national contenders will test whether this team is capable of sustaining its climb.

The victory over Arkansas provided not only a poll boost but also a psychological edge. Winning under less-than-ideal circumstances can often define a season, especially in the unforgiving SEC.

With key SEC showdowns looming, Ole Miss has the opportunity to convert early momentum into long-term success.

The coming weeks will determine whether this top-15 ranking is a springboard or a peak.

3 key takeaways

• Ole Miss climbs to No. 13 in AP poll after a 41–35 win over Arkansas.

• Trinidad Chambliss shines in his first SEC start, tallying 415 total yards and three touchdowns.

• Lane Kiffin’s team shows depth, resilience, and early promise in a competitive SEC landscape.