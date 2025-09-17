Ole Miss defense leans on key adjustments against Tulane after Arkansas test

OXFORD, Miss. — Coming off a gritty, high-scoring win over Arkansas, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his staff have turned their focus to a different kind of challenge.

Now they have to stop the Tulane Green Wave’s offense.

The Rebels believe much of what worked and what didn’t—against Arkansas will apply, especially in their run fits, secondary communication, and turnovers.

Starting safety Wydett Williams Jr. emphasized that the blueprint for defending Tulane is “really the same I told them about Arkansas — focus on our keys and make sure we’re doing our part on executing those calls.”

“At the end of the day we’re playing for each other,” he said. “When you know you have your brother beside you, then everything will come into place.”

Against Arkansas, Ole Miss’ defensive strengths were mixed. The secondary showed flashes but also gave up big plays. The Rebels only forced one turnover—Williams recovered a fumble on Arkansas’ final drive.

Meanwhile, Arkansas’ offense under quarterback Taylen Green exposed vulnerabilities, especially with mismatches and tempo changes.

Williams later noted that Tulane presents its own test: the Green Wave have committed only two lost fumbles this season. Ole Miss wants fewer of its own mistakes.

“We just really had to roll up and key into our keys. Really just play our play,” Williams said. “It wasn’t our type of style of ball in the first, but in the second half we had to change our mindset.”

What Ole Miss learned from Arkansas

Tulane (3-0) has shown flashes of big-play ability. Under coach Jon Sumrall, the Green Wave bring physicality, multiple offensive schemes, and the ability to mix run and pass.

According to pre-game analyses, their defense is solid, their schemes diverse, and their special teams poised to affect field position.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has described Tulane as “a really, really good football team in all phases.”

While Ole Miss has been lauded for its ground game—rushing yardage has improved and offensive line play is more cohesive—on defense, containment will be paramount.

For example, Arkansas matched Ole Miss’ ground production in earlier games, averaging over 250 rushing yards. Ole Miss will need to have those same type of second-half adjustments and maintain discipline to avoid another track meet.

The Rebels’ depth chart for Week 4 versus Tulane reveals some key changes. Delano Townsend is back in action, earning the starting left guard spot over PJ Wilkins.

Linebacker Jaden Yates is now the starter over Tahj Chambers. In the secondary, multiple shifts indicate Ole Miss is still searching for the right combination of starters and backups to handle opposing passing threats.

Meanwhile, the offensive line, which had struggled early due to injuries and rotations, appears to be “clicking” after the Arkansas game.

Diego Pounds, who played all offensive snaps versus Arkansas, said that getting more players healthy has helped chemistry.

Key areas of emphasis against Tulane

Ole Miss’ defensive coaching staff has zeroed in on several focus areas heading into the Tulane matchup. Turnover margin sits near the top of the list.

Williams recovered the only turnover last week, but the Rebels want more. Tulane’s ability to protect the ball—just two lost fumbles this season—is a concern.

Another focal point is playing “for each other.”

Williams stressed that communication and trust are foundational, especially in the secondary. For the Rebels, ensuring each player handles his assignment prevents the breakdowns that plagued them against Arkansas.

Finally, coaches are stressing faster in-game adjustments. Against the Razorbacks, Ole Miss struggled in the first half before tightening up after halftime.

That kind of quick course correction will be needed against Tulane’s multiple looks.

According to the SP+ model by Bill Connelly, Ole Miss enters the Tulane matchup with an 86% win probability, predicting a final score of 37-20 in the Rebels’ favor.

The Rebels are clear favorites by over 11 points according to sportsbooks, but analysts caution that Tulane’s scheme, particularly their ability to mix tempo and attack both sides of the ball, could make this more competitive than expected.

Overall game outlook

The Rebels know this game is more than just a tune-up. Tulane’s physicality will challenge Ole Miss at the line of scrimmage, and its disciplined style means mistakes could swing momentum.

Kiffin has credited his roster with resilience in September, but he also acknowledged that consistency on defense remains a priority.

Ole Miss will rely on leadership from veterans like Williams in the secondary and Diego Pounds along the offensive front to steady the team.

If turnovers are minimized and assignments are executed, the Rebels should be in strong position to remain unbeaten.

Key Takeaways

• Ole Miss defense is using lessons from the Arkansas game—especially adjusting at halftime and executing keys—to prepare for Tulane’s offense.

• Turnovers and communication in the secondary are viewed as critical, with Williams stressing the need to “play our play” and trust teammates.

• Depth chart changes and improved offensive line cohesion give the Rebels more stability, but defensive discipline will be tested.