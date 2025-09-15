Mississippi connections highlighted in SEC weekly award announcements

OXFORD, Miss. — The state of Mississippi found itself squarely in the SEC spotlight this week as Ole Miss’s Diego Pounds and Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard earned recognition in the SEC’s weekly football awards.

With momentum shifting across the league in Week 3, these two players stood out for their impactful contributions, each bringing a connection to the Magnolia State.

On Saturday in Oxford, Diego Pounds, Ole Miss’s left tackle, played all 75 offensive snaps during the Rebels’ 41–35 SEC win over Arkansas.

His performance earned him co-Offensive Lineman of the Week honors. The lineman shared the award with Vanderbilt’s Jordan White.

Backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, thrust into action, was sacked only once, thanks in large part to Pounds’s protection on the line.

The Rebels amassed 475 yards of offense, a tally that Pounds helped make possible.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin liked his left tackle’s steadiness. He said Pounds’s consistency on every snap gave Chambliss the time needed to make plays and kept the offense moving.

Hubbard’s defensive masterclass at Alabama

Meanwhile, Bray Hubbard, an Ocean Springs, Mississippi, native now playing for Alabama, earned co-Defensive Player of the Week honors.

In the Crimson Tide’s 38–14 victory over Wisconsin, Hubbard notched five tackles and two interceptions. In coverage, he allowed just one catch on five targets, and he earned a 92.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

His contributions helped limit the Badgers to only 209 yards of total offense and just one offensive score. Hubbard shared this honor with LSU’s Dashawn Spears.

Hubbard reflected on the performance afterward. He said being named co-Defensive Player of the Week was the result of both personal effort and the preparation of Alabama’s defensive staff.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer noted the importance of Hubbard’s playmaking ability. He explained that Hubbard’s anticipation and discipline allowed the Tide to change momentum and keep Wisconsin from sustaining drives.

SEC weekly honors and Mississippi ties

Ole Miss (3–0, 2–0 SEC) will now turn its attention to Tulane on Saturday.

The Rebels’ offensive line, anchored by Pounds, remains a strength moving forward and will be vital as the team navigates a deep SEC slate.

Alabama, benefiting from Hubbard’s defensive efforts, prepared for a bye week before taking on No. 5 Georgia. Hubbard’s standout performance raises expectations for the Tide’s defensive unit in upcoming matchups and solidifies his role as a leader in the secondary.

The state of Mississippi continues to produce athletes who make a mark on the SEC. For Ole Miss, Pounds represents a steadying force up front.

For Alabama, Hubbard reflects the ability of Mississippi high schools to develop talent that can succeed on the national stage.

Key takeaways

• Mississippi talent shines as Diego Pounds (Ole Miss) and Bray Hubbard (Alabama) earn SEC honors.

• Pounds protected in every snap while Hubbard disrupted with turnovers.

• Performances build momentum for both programs heading deeper into SEC play.