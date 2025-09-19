Ole Miss to start Chambliss against Tulane; Simmons limited by ankle injury

OXFORD, Miss. — The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels appear ready to roll with Trinidad Chambliss as their starting quarterback for a second straight week.

With Austin Simmons still battling an ankle injury, the senior transfer from Ferris State will lead the Rebels against Tulane on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Simmons suffered the injury during the Rebels’ road win at Kentucky and aggravated it in limited action against Arkansas.

Reports from CBS Sports and other outlets note that Simmons has been “limited in practice this week and is not expected to start” against Tulane.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin initially expressed optimism, telling reporters he anticipated Simmons would be “fine to play,” but the injury appears to have slowed his recovery enough to keep him sidelined.

Chambliss, who joined the Rebels after a standout career at Division II Ferris State, made the most of his opportunity in Week 3.

In Ole Miss’ victory over Arkansas, he completed 21 of 29 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 62 yards and two scores. That dual-threat performance has given the coaching staff confidence in handing him the reins again this weekend.

As reported by CBS Sports, he said Chambliss “has the ‘it’ factor, and that’s why we brought him here.”

For Ole Miss, having a backup who can step in with composure has become critical in a season already marked by quarterback uncertainty.

Simmons’ status and health priorities

Simmons, who transferred to Ole Miss after a strong prep career and high expectations, has shown flashes of his ability in the Rebels’ 3-0 start.

Through two and a half games, he has thrown for nearly 600 yards with four touchdowns but has also committed four interceptions. The decision to limit him against Tulane shows a cautious approach with SEC play looming.

According to Reuters, Simmons’ availability may come down to “emergency use only,” meaning Chambliss is likely to carry the offensive load.

With no mandatory injury report required for nonconference games, Ole Miss is under no obligation to disclose Simmons’ precise status. Resting him now could pay dividends when tougher SEC competition awaits in October.

The Rebels’ coaching staff will also monitor Chambliss’ ability to handle a full workload in consecutive weeks. His efficiency and mobility against Arkansas gave Ole Miss balance, but sustaining that against Tulane will be a different challenge.

Chambliss’ opportunity

Chambliss’ journey from Division II to the SEC has been anything but typical. At Ferris State, he won two national championships and produced more than 4,000 combined yards last season.

That experience, while at a lower level of competition, showcased his leadership and playmaking ability. Ole Miss tapped into that upside when they brought him in as a transfer.

Against Arkansas, Chambliss showed he could handle the moment. His decision-making and ability to extend plays with his legs stood out.

Saturday Down South noted, his debut “highlighted why Ole Miss pursued him in the transfer portal.” Chambliss’ versatility gives offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. more flexibility with play-calling, particularly in designed quarterback runs and rollouts.

That mobility could be especially valuable against Tulane, whose defense has been opportunistic early in the season.

The Green Wave have forced multiple turnovers in each of their first three games, making ball security a priority for Chambliss and the Rebels.

Stakes against Tulane

The Green Wave enter Saturday’s matchup undefeated at 3-0 and ranked just outside the Top 25.

This is the first meeting between the schools since Ole Miss’ 61-21 win in 2021, but Tulane has built a stronger profile since then, including a Cotton Bowl victory over USC in 2023.

Green Wave coach Willie Fritz has emphasized discipline and execution, and his program relishes opportunities against SEC competition.

For Ole Miss, a win would keep momentum going before a demanding stretch of league games. The Rebels are 3-0 with victories over Georgia State, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

A stumble against Tulane would raise questions about depth and consistency heading into matchups with SEC West opponents.

The Rebels’ defense will also be tested. Tulane has leaned on balanced offensive production. It will likely test the Ole Miss defense.

The outcome could hinge on whether Chambliss can establish rhythm early and protect the football.

Bigger picture in SEC race

Kiffin has dealt with quarterback transitions before, but this season’s circumstances underscore the importance of depth.

While Simmons remains the long-term starter when healthy, Chambliss’ emergence provides a stabilizing option.

If he performs well again, Ole Miss could view him not only as an interim solution but as a key contributor for the remainder of the season.

As Sports Illustrated reported earlier this week, Ole Miss “expects Chambliss to give the Rebels a steady presence until Simmons is fully healthy.”

That steady presence could define how the Rebels navigate the early portion of their SEC schedule.

In the broader SEC picture, Ole Miss is trying to maintain momentum in a crowded field that includes Alabama, LSU, and Georgia.

Sustaining offensive efficiency despite quarterback changes could be the difference in staying competitive for a division title.

Key Takeaways

• Trinidad Chambliss will start for Ole Miss against Tulane as Austin Simmons remains limited by an ankle injury.

• Chambliss impressed in his first start, providing dual-threat ability and composure that gave the Rebels confidence.

• Ole Miss views the move as precautionary, prioritizing Simmons’ health ahead of SEC competition while relying on Chambliss to maintain momentum.