Rebels break into top-10 of 2027 recruiting class with commitment from 4-star quarterback

OXFORD, Miss. — The future of Ole Miss’ quarterback position got better Sunday with the commitment of 2027 prospect Keegan Croucher.

He is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class, announcing his commitment to the Rebels over programs such as Michigan, Georgia, Nebraska, Indiana, Miami and North Carolina Oregon, Penn State and many others.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Keegan Croucher has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @rivals The 6’4 205 QB from Fonda, NY chose the Rebels over Penn State & Oregon He’s ranked as the #9 QB in the ’27 Class (per Rivals) “All Glory to God! HOTTY TODDY 🦈”https://t.co/dKauDNEak8 pic.twitter.com/QnXssO8snb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 5, 2025

Why he chose the Rebels

For a program seeking another signature at the game’s most important position, Croucher’s pledge represents coach Lane Kiffin’s ability to recruit and identify arm talent better than most coaches across the country.

Croucher, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound signal-caller from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, is currently ranked as the No. 161 overall prospect in the 2027 class, No. 12 at his position and No. 2 prospect in New York, according to 247sports composite rankings.

In an era when top quarterbacks are courted by blue-chip programs from coast to coast, relationships can make the difference. Croucher cited not only head coach Lane Kiffin but also offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and new staff addition Joe Judge as major factors.

“I think they’re awesome,” Croucher told On3. “Very good people. They are offensive gurus. They have done a great job in the past. I think their offense shows the quarterback off and is based off what the quarterback can do. The addition of Coach Joe Judge is amazing too. Having him on the staff with NFL experience is something you don’t see everywhere.”

The Rebels’ offense under Kiffin has earned a reputation for creativity and explosiveness, a system tailored to showcase quarterback talent.

His decision was likely made during his official visit to Oxford for Ole Miss’s dominant victory over LSU two weeks ago.

That particular Saturday saw Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a craze, with fans and recruits alike packing the building full of energy in what was a statement victory for the Rebels’ College Football Playoff hopes.

Croucher’s production on the field backs up the hype. As a freshman, he threw for 2,934 yards and 31 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Then, he followed up his first season at the varsity level by being productive as a sophomore, passing for 2,052 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

Rebels’ Recruiting Rundown

For Kiffin, who has made quarterback play a cornerstone of his coaching philosophy, landing a player of Croucher’s caliber sends a clear message to the rest of the SEC.

The Rebels’ staff is known for its aggressive approach to high school recruiting and made sure Croucher knew he is a priority for the 2027 class.

The Rebels’ 2027 class currently ranks No. 10 nationally by 247sports with commitments from 4-star defensive lineman JaMarkus Pittman, 4-star quarterback Croucher, 3-star offensive lineman Shavezz Dixon and 3-star safety Trae’kerrion Collins.