Georgia outlasts Ole Miss 43-35 as Rebels’ defense falters late

ATHENS, Ga. — For a while, Lane Kiffin’s gamble looked like genius.

After winning the coin toss, Ole Miss did something unusual by deferring to the second half. The Rebels’ head coach wanted his defense on the field first.

But in a game where neither side showed much interest in stopping the other, the decision became academic.

No. 5 Ole Miss’ unbeaten run ended Saturday in a 43-35 road loss to No. 9 Georgia, a shootout that featured touchdowns on nearly every possession until the fourth quarter.

It was the Rebels’ first defeat of the season, dropping them to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.

Early fireworks but no stops in sight

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss did his part, throwing for 264 yards and a touchdown while adding 42 yards and two rushing scores.

The Rebels’ offense found rhythm early, scoring on three of their first four drives, including a 23-yard burst from Kewan Lacy that put them up 21-20 late in the second quarter.

“We gave it a fight and had them, really,” Chambliss said. “You’ve got to bounce back and get ready for Oklahoma. Georgia’s a good team; credit to them. But this isn’t going to define our season.”

That resilience will be tested. Ole Miss allowed points on Georgia’s first eight drives, including five touchdowns.

The Bulldogs churned out 510 total yards — 289 through the air from Gunner Stockton and 221 on the ground.

Georgia’s offensive line dictated play throughout, paving the way for 49 rushing attempts that averaged 4.5 yards each.

Kiffin: ‘You’ve got to keep scoring’

The pace resembled a Big 12 track meet more than an SEC slugfest. The first punt didn’t arrive until midway through the fourth quarter.

“I told our guys, this is exactly what you could want,” Kiffin said afterward. “You’re in the fourth quarter up two scores at Georgia. Chance to beat them two years in a row. You would think you’d get blown out if they score every time they have the ball. In a game like that, you’ve got to keep scoring, and we didn’t do that in the fourth quarter.”

Kiffin’s frustration was clear. His team failed to capitalize late, punting twice and turning it over on downs in their final three drives. Meanwhile, Georgia kept executing, extending drives and draining the clock.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart praised Stockton’s efficiency, noting his ability to extend plays against Ole Miss’ front seven.

“Gunner was composed,” Smart told reporters. “He took what they gave him and didn’t force anything. When we needed a play, he made it happen.”

SEC race tightens as Rebels look ahead to Oklahoma

Around the conference, results further muddied the College Football Playoff picture.

LSU fell at Vanderbilt, Texas A&M improved to 7-0 to remain the SEC’s last unbeaten, and Louisville stunned No. 2 Miami.

Despite the setback, Ole Miss remains in the thick of the playoff hunt. The Rebels’ offense continues to rank among the SEC’s best, averaging 38.6 points per game.

Defense, though, remains a concern. Ole Miss now sits 11th in the conference in total defense after surrendering more than 500 yards for the second straight week.

Georgia, now 6-1 (4-1 SEC), extended its home winning streak to 22 games.

The Bulldogs also became the first team to allow five straight touchdowns under Smart — a mark he’s unlikely to celebrate.

Chambliss steady, Simmons returns

Chambliss made his fifth consecutive start and spread the ball around to eight different receivers.

True freshman Austin Simmons saw limited action but did not attempt a pass, as Kiffin leaned on experience and tempo to stay within striking distance.

“It’s very disappointing that we lost,” Chambliss said. “You want to beat a team like Georgia. We were playing well in the first half and just couldn’t get it done in the fourth quarter.”

Defensive captain Sunterrian Perkins said the group must respond quickly. “It’s on us to regroup,” he said. “We’ve got Oklahoma next, and we can’t dwell on this one. We’ll fix it.”

The Rebels travel to Norman to face the Sooners (6-1, 2-1 SEC) next Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Oklahoma boasts one of the league’s top defenses, allowing just 14.7 points per game.

Loss that stings, but doesn’t sink

There’s little time for reflection in the SEC. Kiffin’s team knows the margin for error is gone, but the opportunity remains.

A road win at Oklahoma could immediately reinsert Ole Miss into playoff contention, while a stumble could turn a promising season into a fight for bowl positioning.

“It’s a bump in the road,” Kiffin said. “But we’ve got a mature team. They’ll respond.”

Key takeaways