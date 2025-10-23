Indiana infielder Grady Nelson commits to Ole Miss baseball

OXFORD, Miss. — Grady Nelson had been dreaming of Ole Miss for years before the offer finally came. When it did, the Warsaw Community (Ind.) infielder knew his recruitment had reached its destination.

“I came down for a camp last winter and coach (Carl) Lafferty pulled me aside when we were doing hitting drills,” Nelson said. “We were talking for a bit about baseball and other stuff and he looked at me and told me, ‘we want you.’ That was my first oh my gosh moment.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-handed hitter didn’t take long to respond. His commitment added another high-upside prospect to a growing 2027 Ole Miss class that’s quickly earning national attention.

Connection built through consistency

Nelson said it wasn’t just one moment that convinced him to become a Rebel, but the continued communication that followed.

“My first text was coach Lafferty at midnight,” Nelson said. “I called him in the morning and again he said, ‘we want you’ and ‘you fit us.’ The continued calls and texts between the coaching staff in the month following just made me feel so connected with the program.”

Lafferty, entering his 18th season on Mike Bianco’s staff, has earned a reputation as one of college baseball’s top recruiters, particularly in developing power hitters and catchers. The Rebels’ long-term focus on relationship-building stood out to Nelson and his family.

“Ole Miss has been my dream school for over two years now,” he said. “I went into my recruitment knowing in the back of my head that Oxford was the place I wanted to be.”

Family influence and Oxford atmosphere

Nelson’s father joined him for an early camp visit, but his mother’s first impression of Oxford sealed the decision.

“I needed my mom to see everything ultimately before I made my decision,” Nelson said. “We came down for my official visit and the moment we got into Oxford it just felt like home. My parents and I were treated with southern hospitality and open arms.”

That community connection has long been a hallmark of Ole Miss baseball. Between the atmosphere of Swayze Field and the passion of the “Rebel Nation” fanbase, players often describe Oxford as a small-town program with national reach.

“The coaching staff was so comfortable and easy to be around,” Nelson said. “Another huge contributor in my decision was knowing that Ole Miss was the best place for me to succeed and put me on the best path for my career.”

Competition and loyalty

Nelson took visits to Kentucky and Notre Dame and spoke with other SEC programs but said no other campus compared to Oxford.

“Once I took my visit to Oxford I knew I wouldn’t need to be taking any others,” he said. “I knew where home was.”

The Rebels’ program, which captured its first national championship in 2022 under Bianco, has maintained strong recruiting classes even amid roster changes. Baseball America currently ranks Ole Miss’ 2026 recruiting class among the nation’s best, and early momentum in 2027 — bolstered by Nelson — signals continued stability.

Nelson said he’s already turning recruiter himself, trying to convince one of his friends, Levi Leathers, to join him in Oxford.

“I’m trying to recruit my buddy Levi Leathers to join me at Ole Miss,” he said. “I would love to have him as a teammate and friend.”

Productive start to a promising career

Nelson’s production at Warsaw Community backs up his recruiting profile. Over two varsity seasons, he has hit .394 with 61 RBIs, 11 doubles, eight home runs and three triples.

His 1.155 OPS and .658 slugging percentage highlight both power and consistency.

“Grady is the kind of kid that changes a lineup,” Warsaw coach Andy Manes told local reporters this summer. “He’s mature beyond his age, and his approach at the plate is something college coaches notice right away.”

Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report have both listed Nelson among the Midwest’s top 2027 corner infielders, projecting him as a potential two-way contributor at the SEC level if he continues developing defensively.

Looking ahead

For Nelson, however, the commitment is about more than rankings or accolades. It’s about joining a program that feels like family.

“My favorite part of getting to know the staff and Oxford was really just the community feel,” he said. “Everyone is a family and are all in on anything Ole Miss. I know I am in good hands and I can’t wait to experience being a Rebel.”

If Nelson’s confidence and production continue to rise, Ole Miss may have landed not just another member of its 2027 class — but a cornerstone for the next era of Rebel baseball.

