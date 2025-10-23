Ole Miss opens 2025-26 ranked in first women’s coaches poll of new season

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss women’s basketball continues its steady climb in national respect getting the No. 12 ranking in the USA TODAY coaches preseason poll.

It marks the Rebels’ highest preseason ranking since 2023 and underscores the belief that coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has firmly established the program among the nation’s elite.

Entering her eighth season, McPhee-McCuin has repeatedly emphasized that her focus is on “reloading” rather than rebuilding, as she works to sustain a level of consistency few SEC programs have matched in recent years.

“At Ole Miss, we don’t really replace, we kind of try to reload,” McPhee-McCuin said earlier this week. “We’ve built a culture that expects to compete every single year. The players we brought in this offseason understand that.”

The Rebels finished 22-11 last season, including 10-6 in SEC play, and reached the NCAA Sweet 16 for the second straight year.

Those achievements helped position Ole Miss for national respect as it prepares for one of the most competitive conference slates in the country.

The new ranking also represents the confidence that poll voters have in the program’s direction.

The Rebels were projected to finish sixth in the SEC by the league’s coaches, a nod to the overall depth of the conference but also to Ole Miss’ ability to stay competitive amid major turnover.

Reloading a foundation, not starting over

McPhee-McCuin’s “reload” mentality has been put to the test this offseason.

Ole Miss returns just three letterwinners from last year’s roster, but she and her staff hit the transfer portal hard, adding eight newcomers who make up one of the top incoming classes in the nation.

Several transfers bring major-conference experience and are expected to play immediate roles, joining a roster that still features several familiar faces from the Rebels’ back-to-back NCAA runs.

Among the returnees is sophomore guard Sira Thienou, who earned All-SEC Freshman honors last year and could emerge as a primary scorer.

McPhee-McCuin believes this group can play faster and more versatile basketball than in past seasons.

“We wanted to add players who can stretch the floor and defend multiple positions,” she said. “That flexibility is what we think will separate us.”

The coach’s approach has paid dividends before. In her tenure, Ole Miss has not only reached multiple NCAA tournaments but has also developed a distinct defensive identity.

Last year’s team ranked among the top 20 nationally in scoring defense and field-goal percentage allowed.

Now, the challenge is maintaining that defensive standard while integrating so many new players. The Rebels will need to rely on experienced leadership early, particularly in nonconference matchups that will test their chemistry before SEC play begins.

National expectations meet SEC reality

The preseason No. 12 ranking comes with recognition, but also responsibility. Ole Miss plays in a conference that routinely features five or more Top 25 programs.

That reality means that maintaining momentum will depend on surviving an SEC schedule stacked with national contenders such as South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.

The Rebels’ rise mirrors the SEC’s broader success in women’s basketball, as league programs continue to dominate national recruiting and postseason performance.

McPhee-McCuin said the competitive nature of the conference helps sharpen her team for March.

“You get tested every night in this league,” she said. “If you can win in the SEC, you can win anywhere.”

The Rebels have done exactly that. Four straight 20-win seasons and consecutive Sweet 16 appearances have given the program credibility and confidence.

The upcoming season represents another opportunity to prove that consistency at the national level is sustainable, not accidental.

Ole Miss will open the regular season at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion, where the Rebels have established one of the SEC’s most reliable home-court advantages.

Their nonconference slate includes several early tournament tests designed to evaluate chemistry and rotation depth.

What the ranking means for Ole Miss

The No. 12 preseason ranking helps reinforce Ole Miss’ reputation as a rising power, both within the SEC and nationally. It may prove McPhee-McCuin’s methods and a recruiting boost for a program that continues to attract high-level talent.

Still, the Rebels know rankings offer no guarantees. McPhee-McCuin has reminded her team that preseason recognition only sets expectations, not outcomes.

“It’s exciting, but it doesn’t win you any games,” she said. “We have to keep our same hunger and discipline.”

The Rebels’ schedule will quickly reveal how cohesive the new roster is. With a mix of seasoned veterans and portal newcomers, the hope is Ole Miss has the ingredients for another deep postseason run—if chemistry develops as planned.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, the message from Oxford remains consistent: reloading, not rebuilding, and continuing the climb toward sustained national relevance.

Key takeaways