Dae’Quan Wright pushes through injury as Ole Miss readies for Citadel

OXFORD, Miss. — Dae’Quan Wright wasn’t sure he’d play against Oklahoma.

After Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said his tight end was battling what he called a “major injury,” most were figuring out how badly that would affect the offense against the Sooners.

But Wright refused to sit out.

“He just put himself back in,” Kiffin said after the Rebels’ 34-26 win.

Wright, limited by the undisclosed injury, still finished with three catches and showed why he’s become one of the Rebels’ most dependable offensive weapons.

A week later, he looked more like his usual self, recording 32 receiving yards and a touchdown in Ole Miss’ 30-14 win over South Carolina.

“My body feels good,” Wright said. “Injury comes with the game, man. But it feels pretty good, though. I don’t want to be a soft kid, especially if nothing ain’t broke on my body. I’m playing.”

Wright’s leadership fuels Ole Miss offense

Wright’s toughness has set a tone for Ole Miss’ offense. The Rebels (8-1) have leaned on his consistency in big games, especially during their midseason surge.

He’s already surpassed his receiving total from last year, sitting third on the team with 436 yards. His four receiving touchdowns lead all Rebels, and among FBS tight ends, Wright ranks first in yards per catch.

“Just doing my job, my 1 of 11 and staying healthy,” Wright said. “Showing up when my number’s called.”

Wright’s chemistry with Ole Miss quarterbacks has become one of the team’s steady advantages. His ability to line up wide, block in space, and create mismatches downfield gives Kiffin’s offense flexibility.

The Rebels have scored at least 30 points in all but two games this season, positioning themselves for a potential playoff push.

Rebels focus on The Citadel

Next for Wright and the Rebels is The Citadel on Saturday. Kickoff is noon CT on ESPN.

The Bulldogs enter at 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the Southern Conference. They rallied with 28 fourth-quarter points to defeat VMI last week and rank No. 8 in the FCS in rushing yards per game (225.0).

Quarterbacks Cobey Thompkins and Quentin Hayes have combined for more than 80 carries and 500 rushing yards this season.

Defensively, The Citadel is allowing just under 405 yards per game, including 260 through the air.

“[An] ass-whooping, for real,” Wright said of his expectations. “We have to make a statement. We can’t go out here and take them lightly just because of who they [are] or where they’re from or what league they play in.”

Wright aims to stay grounded amid playoff talk

If the postseason started today, Ole Miss would host a first-round playoff game in late December. Still, Wright said he’s not paying attention to rankings or projections.

“We ain’t paying attention to that at all,” he said. “What comes out, it don’t matter until you get to the end. So, we’re just going to focus on the game this weekend.”

The Rebels close out the regular season with games against Florida and at Mississippi State.

“We’ve just got to stay focused,” Wright said. “We can’t take no days off. We can’t hold a bite. Just stay focused, in line and take one game at a time.”

Kiffin echoed that focus earlier this week, emphasizing health and consistency as the Rebels enter November.

NFL future on the horizon

Wright’s production has drawn attention from NFL scouts. If his progress continues, he could be among the top tight ends in next year’s draft class.

“Going to the league is a goal in my life,” Wright said. “Really, this season, for real, has shown me I can be drafted. So, it’s definitely been an honor, but I’m going to handle all that after we finish doing what we got to do here at Ole Miss.”

His mix of physicality, reliability, and maturity has made him a leader within the locker room — traits that mirror the team’s broader mentality under Kiffin.

As Wright continues to heal, his role in Ole Miss’ postseason hopes will only grow. For now, he’s focused on staying on the field and doing his part to keep the Rebels’ momentum rolling.

Key Takeaways