Ole Miss Has a Real Chance to Make Noise With One of Georgia’s Top Safeties

Ole Miss picked up another important data point in the 2025 class on Tuesday when Douglas County safety Adryan Cole announced his top seven. The four‑star prospect will choose between Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Ole Miss when he commits on July 18.

Cole is one of the top defensive backs in the country. He’s ranked No. 80 overall in the latest Rivals300, the No. 4 safety nationally and the No. 8 prospect in Georgia.

Anytime a player with that profile puts Ole Miss in the mix, it matters. But the timing makes this one even more interesting.

Cole is scheduled to take his official visit to Oxford on June 19, which is shaping up to be the biggest recruiting weekend of the summer for Pete Golding’s staff.

That weekend already includes Caden Moss, Myson Johnson‑Cook, Marvin Nguetsop, Montre Jackson and Raheem Floyd, among others. Adding Cole to that group only raises the stakes.

Georgia is still going to be the favorite. He’s an in‑state kid, and the Bulldogs have been involved from the start. Ohio State is also firmly in the picture.

After his most recent trip to Columbus, Cole told Rivals’ Chad Simmons, “After this visit, Ohio State is definitely high on my list. I feel really good about them, and this visit just made that even stronger. It definitely feels like somewhere I could see myself thriving.”

Even so, Ole Miss keeps showing up in his top group. In an interview with Rivals’ Blake Alderman last week, Cole said, “I don’t really have a clear leader right now, but I like Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, Florida, and Ohio State. Those are my top schools right now, and I like those schools. Miami has tried to come back in. Auburn has tried to come back in, too. I like the schools I have OVs set up with, but I’m keeping my eye on some others.”

That’s the part that should catch Ole Miss fans’ attention. The Rebels aren’t leading, but they’re not fading either.

Wes Neighbors and Golding have kept Ole Miss in the conversation, and now they get Cole on campus for what is already a loaded weekend.

The June 19 group was important before Tuesday. Cole’s announcement only adds to it.

If Ole Miss is going to make a real push for one of the top safeties in the country, that weekend is where the momentum has to start.