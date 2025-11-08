Rebels, Kiffin get relaxing shutout win over The Citadel to set up big week

OXFORD, Miss. — Maybe the most excited Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin got Saturday was in the second half when he ran out to photo-bomb a couple that got engaged in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“Excited Georgia is boat racing Mississippi State,” he told John Darnell on the Ole Miss Radio Network. “Oh, our game? We’re playing well.”

It will be different this week with Florida coming to town and all the chatter about Kiffin having an interest in coaching the Gators. If he cares, he’s keeping it pretty well hidden.

Nobody ever thought this game was going to be close and that’s exactly how it played out in No. 6 Ole Miss’ 49-0 win over The Citadel.

That’s not a knock on the Bulldogs. They don’t have players to match up well with a team solidly in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot like the Rebels.

There were some development areas to take away from this game. It may have been the most we’ve seen some players in a game for awhile.

Ole Miss (9-1) outgained The Citadel (4-6) in total yards (603-99) and first downs (34-5). Trinidad Chambliss started for Ole Miss and Austin Simmons played most of the second half.

Chambliss was 29-for-33 for 333 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Kewan Lacy rushed for three touchdowns on 11 carries.

That’s just about the entire story of the game. The Rebels started fast, played just about everybody on the roster that was healthy, got some coaching points on things to work on and the defense wasn’t giving up any points.

