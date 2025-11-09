Kiffin raises the standard at Ole Miss, but tests still remain

OXFORD, Miss. — For six seasons, Lane Kiffin has reshaped expectations at Ole Miss. What once felt like a special season now feels like the standard.

Saturday’s 49-0 win over The Citadel showed that change clearly, even if the real verdict is still two games away.

The Rebels’ dominance over their FCS opponent didn’t surprise anyone. But it reflected something more meaningful — a team that takes every game seriously.

Kiffin’s program no longer treats these games as formalities. Ole Miss executed with focus from start to finish, improving to 9-1 overall and 5-1 in the SEC.

“This was the challenge,” Kiffin said. “These games don’t always go like this. Like people think they’re going to go. Especially later in the year. A lot of times they do early, but not later and guys come out flat.”

The win marked the Rebels’ eighth shutout in school history and first since 1962, when Ole Miss went 10-0 and claimed a national title.

It also reflected Kiffin’s commitment to consistency — a lesson he has preached since arriving in Oxford.

Kiffin’s message: ‘Standard is the standard’

Kiffin has made it clear that how Ole Miss approaches these moments defines who they are. That mindset echoed throughout the week leading up to the game.

“What is your standard?” Kiffin said afterward. “The standard is the standard regardless who the team is, what network it’s on, how many people in the crowd.

“Do you need that stuff to play really well, or are you an elite competitor that none of that matters? They answered that today.”

That standard has carried Ole Miss to the top six in the College Football Playoff rankings.

It’s also what separates this version of the Rebels from previous ones that may have stumbled in similar late-season games.

Still, the biggest tests are coming. Ole Miss has to close what they’ve built getting to 9 wins, but every knows that alone won’t get into the College Football Playoff.

The Rebels close their season with Florida and Mississippi State — two games that could determine if this new standard becomes tradition or just a momentary rise.

Oxford responds to Kiffin’s challenge

The tone of Saturday’s game extended beyond the players. Kiffin called on fans to pack Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the early noon kickoff, and the response was strong.

The student section reached roughly 80 percent capacity by kickoff, and the atmosphere reflected a team and fan base believing in something larger.

Even as fans trickled out in the second half with the game well in hand, Ole Miss delivered a complete performance in all phases.

The Rebels avoided the sluggish play that can plague late non-conference games, instead showing the sharpness of a program built to compete at the highest level.

The 49-0 win pushed the Rebels to 9-1 for the second time in three years, but unlike before, the team’s approach feels grounded.

It’s less about celebration and more about maintaining the focus that has defined this stretch.

Final test: Florida and Mississippi State

Kiffin’s next challenge comes in the form of the Florida Gators.

The Rebels will host Florida on Saturday before closing the regular season at Mississippi State. Both games carry emotional and postseason weight.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said the Rebels’ mindset must remain steady.

“I’m excited to play Florida,” Chambliss said. “Very historical program. They got athletes over there. … They still got fight in their team. Definitely excited to play them and we just can’t get too ahead of ourselves. We just have to play our game and I think we’ll be okay.”

The Rebels have never finished an 11-win regular season, and this year’s opportunity sits in front of them.

Only a perfect finish can solidify what Kiffin has been building with a culture rooted in preparation and sustained excellence, not just high-powered offense or headline wins.

Since arriving in Oxford, Kiffin has modernized Ole Miss football.

He’s consistently brought in top recruits, installed one of the nation’s most efficient offenses, and instilled discipline that now defines the program.

Until the Rebels finish the job, the “new standard” remains a goal rather than a guarantee.

For Ole Miss, the next two weeks will determine whether this foundation becomes permanent. Kiffin’s words have set the tone.

Now, his team must prove they can live by them when the pressure is at a peak.

Key Takeaways