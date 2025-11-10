How to watch Florida vs. No. 6 Ole Miss football

Ole Miss finds itself in a familiar position as it prepares to face Florida this Saturday.

A year ago, when the Rebels made the trek south to Gainesville, all they needed to do was win the remainder of their games and they’d be in the College Football Playoff.

We all remember what happened, though. The Gators beat Ole Miss by seven points, saving Billy Napier’s job for a little while longer and eliminated Ole Miss from playoff contention.

This year the only things different about the Gators vs. Rebels is the location and who Florida’s head coach is.

Florida is traveling to Oxford for this week’s match with interim head coach Billy Gonzales leading the Gators.

Just like last year, though, all Ole Miss needs to do is win the remainder of its games and it’ll be in the playoff.

The Rebels were ranked No. 6 in the initial CFP rankings last week and with a 49-0 win against The Citadel this weekend, there’s no reason for that ranking to change. In fact, the only thing that would see the Rebels drop in the rankings would be a loss to either Florida or Mississippi State in three weeks.

Ole Miss is favored to win both of those games and are two-touchdown favorites against the Gators. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Ole Miss an 81.2 percent chance of winning Saturday and SP+ Projections has it at 86 percent.

One x-factor is the coaching carousel that’s continuously connecting Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to the vacant Florida job. If the noise from those rumors grows too loudly, it could be a distraction to the Rebels.

And then we’d be in a repeat of last season.

How to Watch: Florida at No. 6 Ole Miss

Who: Florida Gators (3-6, 2-4 SEC) at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-1 SEC)

6 p.m., Saturday Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss. TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: Live Radio

Live Radio Stats: Live Stats

Live Stats Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 13-12-1

Florida leads the all-time series 13-12-1 Last Meeting: Florida 24, Ole Miss 17 (November 23, 2024)

Florida 24, Ole Miss 17 (November 23, 2024) Last time out, Rebels: def. The Citadel, 49-0

def. The Citadel, 49-0 Last time out, Gators: lost to Kentucky, 38-7

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Ole Miss

Projected Margin: 17.3

Win Probability: 86 percent

Projected Score: 35-17

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Florida: +15.5 (-110)

Ole Miss: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Florida: +520

Ole Miss: -780

Total