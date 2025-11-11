Lane Kiffin now betting favorite for New York Giants head coach

The New York Giants’ coaching search began in earnest this week after the franchise fired coach Brian Daboll following a 2-8 start to the 2025 season.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has emerged as the betting favorite to replace him, according to sportsbook odds published Monday by Sports Illustrated.

To be honest, when the news broke earlier this week about the firing after another blown game, my first thought was Kiffin’s name would be thrown out. After all, he does know the quarterback pretty well.

For Rebels fans sweating out the latest college coaching game of musical chairs, now you throw a chance of redemption for his failed experience with the Raiders and it might be enticing.

When you factor into the mix he wouldn’t have to deal with an Al Davis to coach in the NFL, you do have to wonder if this might not be the biggest headache for fans.

It appears people are willing to bet money on it happening.

The team’s struggles have been compounded by the concussion concerns surrounding rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, a former Ole Miss standout under Kiffin.

According to betting markets, Kiffin is listed at +400 to become the next Giants coach, slightly ahead of former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury at +500 and Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at +600.

The odds place Kiffin as the early favorite despite his public statements suggesting he has no interest in leaving Oxford. His name has nonetheless remained prominent in the early speculation surrounding the Giants’ coaching vacancy.

Kiffin’s offensive reputation and connection to Dart make him a natural talking point in discussions about the job. His track record of developing quarterbacks and managing high-scoring offenses fits the mold of what many teams seek in modern NFL coaching hires.

Jaxson Dart’s father added to the discussion during a recent appearance on the “Bleav in Ole Miss” podcast. He said he texted Kiffin about the Giants rumors after hearing former NFL quarterback and radio host Boomer Esiason mention his name as a candidate.

“He just sent it over with a smirk and said, ‘It’s too cold in New York for me,’” Dart’s father said on the podcast, as reported by Sports Illustrated. “I think Kiffin is one of his most trusted allies, and he uses him for advice in a lot of different ways.”

He added that the relationship between the Kiffin and Dart families remains close even after Dart’s move to the professional ranks.

“We have our weekly interactions with him and his family,” Dart’s father said. “We couldn’t have asked for a more special coach-player relationship. We’re very, very grateful for Coach Kiff.”

Kiffin has not commented publicly beyond joking about the New York weather, but the connection between his coaching style and Dart’s development has made the story hard to ignore.

The Giants’ quarterback situation, centered on a young signal-caller still finding his footing, naturally leads to comparisons with Kiffin’s success at Ole Miss.

Giants look for stability after Daboll

Daboll’s tenure in New York began with optimism after leading the Giants to a playoff win during the 2022 season.

However, the offense regressed over the next two years, and a series of injuries and inconsistent quarterback play led to mounting pressure.

General manager Joe Schoen said the organization would conduct a full and deliberate search for its next coach.

The Giants plan to evaluate both NFL and college candidates before making a decision.

The list of names linked to the job includes several offensive-minded coaches, reflecting a league-wide trend toward creative play callers.

Kingsbury, who previously coached in the NFL and at Texas Tech, is among those reportedly under consideration.

Kiffin’s presence at the top of the odds list signals that his reputation continues to resonate beyond college football.

His previous NFL experience as an assistant with the Oakland Raiders and his time as head coach at Tennessee, USC and Florida Atlantic have provided him with a broad résumé.

At Ole Miss, Kiffin has revitalized the program, leading the Rebels into national contention and producing multiple NFL draft picks. His 2025 team is 9-1 and ranked among the top contenders for the College Football Playoff.

Whether that success translates into a serious push from the Giants remains unclear. Kiffin has made light of the speculation, but his continued presence in betting markets suggests that oddsmakers see potential interest if the Giants reach out.

For now, the search remains in its early stages. The Giants are expected to interview candidates through December, with a potential hire coming before the NFL postseason.

The franchise’s immediate goal is to find stability for a roster built around young players like Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers. A new coach will also need to navigate a tough NFC East and rebuild confidence within the locker room after a difficult start.

Key takeaways: