Ole Miss steady at No. 6 in ESPN CFP projection ahead of Florida

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss held firm in ESPN’s Week 11 projection for the College Football Playoff, remaining at No. 6 as the Rebels prepare for one of their biggest games of the season Saturday against Florida.

That’s probably not surprising, even with last weekend’s big win. Not because of anything the Rebels did (or didn’t) do, but the opposition wasn’t up to the SEC level.

According to ESPN’s latest forecast, the Rebels are expected to stay put when the official CFP rankings are released Tuesday night.

A 49-0 win over The Citadel did little to change perceptions, as the network’s analysts believe the victory wasn’t enough to impress the selection committee.

ESPN’s piece noted that Ole Miss’ position is solid but unlikely to move higher this week.

“A lopsided win against The Citadel won’t impress the selection committee, but the Rebels already earned their respect,” the projection said.

Ole Miss trails Georgia because of its earlier loss to the Bulldogs, a result that still carries weight in playoff evaluation. The Rebels’ strength of schedule was also mentioned as a limiting factor compared to some other contenders.

Even with that, ESPN analysts said Lane Kiffin’s team remains firmly in the playoff conversation and well-positioned to make noise in the final stretch.

The Rebels have already beaten Oklahoma on the road and own a 9-1 record heading into their next SEC test.

The committee has emphasized evaluating quality wins and strength of schedule, and those metrics could determine how high Ole Miss can climb. CFP chair Mack Rhoades reminded fans that every game matters.

“We’ve watched the games,” Rhoades said in comments referenced by ESPN. “Let me repeat that — we watch the games.”

That statement underscores why the Rebels’ path is clear but challenging. They must prove themselves again against tougher competition. A win this Saturday would go a long way toward validating their résumé in the eyes of the committee.

Florida enters the matchup fighting to stay bowl-eligible, but the Gators’ talent and athleticism make them one of Ole Miss’ toughest remaining opponents.

A victory would give the Rebels another Power Five win and bolster their strength of schedule, while a loss could all but end their playoff hopes.

The Florida game looms as a defining moment. With just two regular-season contests left, the Rebels can’t afford a misstep if they hope to remain in contention for a top-four seed or even secure home-field advantage in the expanded playoff format.

The expectation from ESPN’s projection is that Ole Miss will hold steady for now, but the margin for error is slim.

The Rebels have done nearly everything required to stay in the hunt. What happens next depends on how they perform under pressure in November.

Ole Miss’ consistency has been one of the hallmarks of Kiffin’s sixth season. His team has handled business against inferior opponents, shown balance on both sides of the ball, and maintained composure during close games.

Saturday’s game against Florida, however, represents a different challenge — the kind of matchup that separates good teams from legitimate playoff contenders.

If the Rebels can win convincingly, it may be enough to influence the committee’s view despite the lack of chaos ahead of them in the rankings.

The teams above them — Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon — all control their own paths, but Ole Miss can still strengthen its case with dominant performances down the stretch.

For fans, the message from ESPN’s projection is simple — don’t expect a major jump or fall this week. Ole Miss remains in the thick of the playoff race but will need to deliver in its next two games to have any real shot at breaking into the top four.

With Florida coming to Oxford, Saturday’s matchup will tell much more about who the Rebels really are — and whether their current position in the playoff projection will be a resting point or a springboard.

Three key takeaways: