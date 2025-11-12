Florida keeps Lagway as starter against Ole Miss despite struggles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will start sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway against Ole Miss on Saturday, interim coach Billy Gonzales said Monday.

Lagway was benched at halftime during last week’s 38-7 home loss to Kentucky after throwing three interceptions. Freshman Tramell Jones replaced him for the second half.

Gonzales said Lagway will take the majority of first-team reps in practice this week and will open the game under center against the Rebels.

“If a pitcher’s struggling in the major leagues, what do you do?” Gonzales said. “You get the next guy in, right? It doesn’t mean that he’s not a great pitcher. Just means that wasn’t his day.”

Lagway completed 11 of 19 passes for 83 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before the halftime change. Jones finished 9 of 17 for 60 yards.

Gonzales said the benching was about managing the moment, not an indication of a permanent switch.

“I talked to him about that,” Gonzales said. “I said, ‘So you’re a great player, but I’m not going to let somebody just continue to struggle. I wanted to bring you out and let you refocus, let you gather, let you learn, and hopefully it’s a learning experience. It’s going to make you better this week when we prepare for Ole Miss.’”

Lagway has thrown for 1,762 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in nine games this season. Eight of his touchdown passes came before Week 2.

He has not passed for more than 200 yards in his last five games.

The Gators are 3-6 overall and 2-4 in Southeastern Conference play. Lagway has dealt with multiple injuries since the end of last season, including core muscle surgery, right-arm pain and a strained left calf.

He started seven games as a freshman in 2024, going 6-1 as a starter. The Gators closed last season with three straight losses, including a bowl defeat.

Lagway has not yet committed to returning to Florida for the 2026 season and has multiple name, image and likeness deals in place.

Gonzales urges Lagway to reset

Gonzales said he wants Lagway to focus on playing with confidence and lean into what made him successful before this season.

“I said, ‘What makes you unique?’” Gonzales said. “I don’t want you to lose that piece, either. You’ve extended so many plays since you’ve been here, and that’s what makes you great.

“So don’t lose that edge of saying, ‘I’ve got to just be a robot and get the ball (out).’ No, I want you to be aggressive. I want you to take those chances. But do we need to hone in on making the decision at the right time to check it down? Absolutely.”

Lagway will remain the starter, but Gonzales left the door open for more situational use of Jones depending on game flow.

“Competition is great for everybody,” Gonzales said.

Florida also suffered several roster setbacks this week. Gonzales confirmed that wide receiver Eugene Wilson III will undergo season-ending ankle surgery. Wilson had emerged as one of the team’s top pass-catching targets.

Dallas Wilson, a freshman receiver, is also out with a foot injury. Another receiver, Tank Hawkins, has elected to sit out the rest of the season in order to preserve a redshirt year.

The Gators now head into the matchup against No. 6 Ole Miss with limited depth at wide receiver and an offense averaging just 20.8 points over its last five games.

Team shows support for Lagway

Running back Jadan Baugh said the team continues to believe in Lagway, who has remained involved despite his recent benching.

“Lags is a good player, honestly,” Baugh said. “We’ve seen a lot of flashes from Lags. He’s just got to keep his head into it, honestly.

“It’s been a rough season, having to deal with a lot of things as being a top quarterback. That’s a lot of pressure. Getting him to understand that we’re still here. We’re here fighting with him. That’s all it is.”

Florida plays at Ole Miss on Saturday at 6 p.m. Central.

Key takeaways