Ole Miss preparing for Florida with businesslike approach

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss isn’t letting Florida’s injury situation change its routine.

The Rebels are preparing for Saturday’s game with the same discipline and focus they’ve carried all season, choosing to treat the Gators as if they’re at full capacity.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his players stressed the plan is to prepare for every possible scenario. The approach is about consistency, not in trying to guess which Florida players will be available.

“Yeah, it makes (preparing) tougher,” cornerback Jaylon Braxton said Tuesday. “But we just got to prepare like they are playing. We may not know who’s playing, so we’re just going to prepare like they are playing.”

Florida has lost two of its top receivers, Eugene Wilson III and Dallas Wilson, both sidelined for the season with foot injuries. The pair combined for 39 receptions, 413 yards and six touchdowns before going down.

Even with those absences, the Gators still have dynamic players across the field, including quarterback DJ Lagway, whose mobility and arm strength have kept defenses on alert.

Kiffin said Lagway’s ability to extend plays remains a major factor in preparing the Ole Miss defense.

“They’re as talented as anybody,” Kiffin said. “Elite talent on both sides of the ball. DJ’s like that. He played great against us last year. Any time you’ve got a guy with an elite arm who’s hard to tackle and can run over you — that’s a problem.”

The Rebels, ranked among the top programs in the SEC, are focused on minimizing mistakes and maintaining their defensive communication.

Players said the key this week is not adjusting to perceived weaknesses but preparing to face a complete team.

Gators maintain offensive threats

Despite the injuries, Florida has continued to move the football effectively. Freshman wideout Vernell Brown III leads the team in receiving yards (473) and receptions (33).

He hasn’t scored a touchdown yet but remains a steady target for Lagway in key situations.

J. Michael Sturdivant has added 264 yards and a touchdown on 20 receptions, while running back Jaden Baugh has emerged as a consistent force, approaching 800 rushing yards on the season with six total touchdowns.

The Rebels’ defense has improved over the last month, tightening up in red-zone situations and limiting explosive plays.

Players said Florida’s tempo and motion will test their discipline.

Kiffin echoed that sentiment, adding that Ole Miss needs to “play sound, play fast, and not let them dictate the rhythm of the game.”

Florida defense continues to compete

On defense, Florida has shown flashes of the aggressive, physical style the SEC is known for.

In recent games against LSU, Texas and Georgia, the Gators forced six turnovers — five of them interceptions — while holding opponents to just over 21 points per game.

Rebels receiver Cayden Lee said the Gators’ defense is well-coached and efficient.

“They’re coached really well,” Lee said. “They have a lot of good players, a lot of talented players. They’re just going to come out and play really good defense, but hopefully we’ll just trust our game plan and do what we need to do to win.”

Lee also said the team’s mental approach has changed from last season.

“From being one of the few players that came back — just feeling like we have a whole different mindset than we did last year,” he said. “Our mentality is going 1-0 each and every week. That’s really where our mindset is at and nothing else matters. The playoffs, that’ll come — maybe it will, maybe it won’t. We’re just focused on going 1-0 every week.”

Kiffin preaches steady focus

Kiffin said Florida’s record doesn’t tell the whole story.

The Gators are winless on the road this season, averaging just over 10 points per game away from home, but Kiffin warned that those numbers can be misleading.

“They really outplay Texas and beat Texas earlier in the year,” Kiffin said. “I think last week’s game (against Kentucky) was an outlier for them. They’ve got talent everywhere.”

Kiffin has kept his team grounded throughout the season, reminding players that every game carries weight, especially in November.

The Rebels are 9-1, their best start since 1962, but the coach said that kind of record means little if they lose focus now.

“When you get to this point in the season, it’s not about what people say,” Kiffin said. “It’s about who plays better on Saturday night.”

Ole Miss hosts Florida at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The Rebels will look for their first win over the Gators since 2008, when they pulled off a legendary 31-30 upset in Gainesville.

Braxton said the preparation process has stayed the same all year. “We’re treating this like any other week,” he said. “Do the work, trust the game plan, and handle business.”

Key takeaways: