Klatt’s new comments reshape Lane Kiffin conversation

OXFORD, Miss. — Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said he no longer expects Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss after the 2025 season, reversing his earlier belief that the Rebels’ coach would become LSU’s next hire.

Klatt shared his updated view during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast. He had previously predicted that Kiffin would be the Tigers’ choice.

He now says he is “leaning” toward the idea that Kiffin will stay where he is.

“I don’t think Lane’s going to take that job,” Klatt said of the LSU opening. He then followed with a clearer statement about Ole Miss. “He’s going to stay at Old Miss,” Klatt said. “I think if you sat back, if you’re Lane, and you value that, then you would stay.”

Klatt explained that his position changed quickly.

“If you would asked me last week, I would have said, ‘No, no, no. He’s definitely going to leave,’” he said.

The shift comes as he considered Kiffin’s long-term situation and the control he has at Ole Miss.

“At Ole Miss, it’s his program,” Klatt said. He added that the freedom Kiffin enjoys in Oxford may not be available at schools with larger, more demanding structures.

Klatt compares Kiffin’s situation to Deion Sanders

In explaining why he thinks Kiffin may stay, Klatt pointed to a comparison with Deion Sanders at Colorado.

He said the Buffaloes needed Sanders, but Sanders also needed a place where he could run the program with full freedom.

“Colorado needed Deion Sanders badly,” Klatt said. “But I would make the argument Deion needed a place like Colorado. It’s just like, you’ve got the keys to the entire castle, do it how you want to do it, this is your program.”

Klatt said Kiffin is in a similar spot.

“In some ways, Lane has that at Ole Miss, and he wouldn’t have that at other places,” he said.

Ole Miss has surged in national attention this season, and the Rebels are tracking toward a possible College Football Playoff appearance. Klatt said that progress may strengthen Kiffin’s interest in staying.

“I think Ole Miss is good for Lane as much as Lane is good for Ole Miss,” Klatt said.

He suggested that both the coach and the school benefit from consistency and that the working relationship fits both sides.

The question of Kiffin’s future comes as LSU continues its coaching search. His early connection to the opening led to speculation about whether he would consider a move.

Klatt’s comments suggest that the path forward may not be as open as originally believed.

SEC coaching landscape could shift

A decision by Kiffin to remain in Oxford would push other schools to adjust their plans.

LSU would have to prioritize other candidates if it cannot lure Kiffin to Baton Rouge.

The change also has implications for programs watching movement across the Southeastern Conference.

Kiffin’s stability at Ole Miss would affect recruiting, staff planning and the timing of coaching decisions elsewhere. Klatt said factors such as autonomy, culture and program identity weigh heavily when coaches decide whether to leave or stay.

For Ole Miss, keeping Kiffin could build momentum as the program continues its rise. A College Football Playoff berth would strengthen the team’s national standing and highlight what Kiffin has built.

LSU, meanwhile, may intensify its search with other names. Klatt’s comments do not close the door on Kiffin, but they signal a shift in expectations.

The coming weeks could bring more clarity as the season nears its end. For now, Klatt’s change in prediction adds a new layer to a coaching storyline that has drawn attention around the conference.

Key takeaways