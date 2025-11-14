Ole Miss rolls past Cal State Bakersfield in home victory

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss stayed unbeaten Friday night with an 82-60 win over Cal State Bakersfield at Tad Smith Coliseum.

It was the 703rd and last game at the historic old basketball arena with former coach Rod Barnes back in the house along with others, adding a touch of nostalgia to the evening.

The Rebels led the entire way and improved to 4-0 as they continued a strong start to the season.

Ole Miss shot 44 percent from the field and set the tone with balanced scoring.

Junior guard AJ Storr finished with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting, leading the Rebels in a game where they controlled the pace from the opening tip.

Malik Dia added 10 points and six rebounds, giving Ole Miss needed power inside. Forward James Scott added eight points and five rebounds.

The Rebels built a 38-28 halftime lead before taking full control early in the second half.

Ole Miss opened the half with a 10-2 run. Dia’s layup pushed the Rebels’ lead to 46-33 with just under 17 minutes left.

Storr scored on a drive to the basket moments later. Freshman guard Ilias Kamardine then threw down a dunk that stretched the lead to 52-39.

The Rebels did not allow Bakersfield to get back within single digits after that point. Ole Miss kept steady pressure on defense and continued to find open shots near the basket.

Cal State Bakersfield dropped to 2-2 with the loss. The Roadrunners were led by CJ Hardy, who scored 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

Hardy also went 5-for-7 at the free-throw line. AJ George added 11 points, but the Roadrunners could not overcome their struggles on the perimeter and the number of mistakes they made with the ball.

Bakersfield made only two three-pointers and committed 13 turnovers. Ole Miss turned those turnovers into 19 points, often finishing fast-break chances or scoring quickly after forcing mistakes.

Ole Miss also won the rebounding battle 43-34, giving the Rebels important second-chance opportunities and holding the Roadrunners to only one shot on many of their trips down the floor.

Their defense held Bakersfield to 22 percent shooting from behind the arc.

In the closing minutes, Ole Miss rotated in several bench players, including Travis Perry, Corey Chest and Niko Bundalo.

The Rebels held their lead and finished the game with comfortable control.

Second-half push secures win

The second-half surge proved to be the turning point. Ole Miss kept the tempo in its favor and did not allow Bakersfield to make a significant run.

When the Roadrunners tried to close the gap, the Rebels answered with steady scoring in the paint.

Storr’s drives to the rim, along with Dia’s presence inside, helped Ole Miss dictate the style of play. Their ability to spread the floor opened opportunities for teammates to contribute without forcing shots.

The defensive effort stayed consistent throughout the night. Ole Miss pressured ball handlers, contested jumpers and made it tough for Bakersfield to find clean looks.

The Roadrunners struggled to get the ball inside and were unable to connect from long range.

Bakersfield showed fight early but could not keep up in the final 15 minutes. The Roadrunners’ turnovers and missed outside shots kept them from building momentum.

Ole Miss now continues its non-conference slate with confidence after a steady, controlled win that showed both offensive balance and defensive discipline.

Bakersfield will look to regroup by limiting turnovers and seeking more consistent outside shooting.

Three key takeaways