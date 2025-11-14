Smart offers steady advice to buddy Kiffin as rumors continue

ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he understands the pressure Lane Kiffin faces as the Ole Miss coach works through another round of reports connecting him to job openings across college football.

Smart discussed the situation on The Paul Finebaum Show and offered advice on how Kiffin should handle the noise around his future.

Smart said coaches can lose focus late in the season when rumors grow louder. He said Kiffin has a strong team and should remain centered on the position Ole Miss holds right now.

His comments followed news reports linking Kiffin to openings at programs such as Florida and LSU. There’s even the New York Giants of the NFL where his name has surfaced.

“Be where your feet are,” Smart said during the interview.

He said Kiffin has a group capable of closing the season well. Smart knows the Rebels have an opportunity to finish among the top teams.

“He’s got a really good team, and they got a chance to do something really special,” Smart said. “And it’s so hard. As coaches, everybody talks about how hard it is to win now and you don’t know when you’re going to have that opportunity again.”

Kiffin, in his sixth season at Ole Miss, has guided the Rebels to a 9-1 record. His tenure includes consistent winning seasons and a growing presence in the SEC race.

This year’s team remains in position to pursue the school’s first College Football Playoff berth.

Smart said that is reason enough for Kiffin to stay focused on his own team.

“He is sitting in a really good position right now to have a playoff run and have a playoff team,” Smart said. “And I think he’s worried about that.”

Kiffin didn’tcomment on any specific rumors this week. He focused instead on his team’s next game, saying Ole Miss must stay sharp as it prepares for Saturday’s matchup against Florida on ESPN.

Kiffin keeps attention on next opponent

Kiffin said the Rebels understand what is at stake and need to stay consistent.

“Our guys are really excited about this matchup,” he said. “They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.”

He said the Rebels must treat the week like its own season.

“It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0,” Kiffin said. “Rest up and worry about the games after that.”

Kiffin said Florida creates problems for opponents with a steady defense. He said the Gators have been strong through most of the season and can slow teams with their talent at key spots.

“This will be a challenging matchup,” Kiffin said. “They’ve played excellent defense for most of the season — and have a quarterback that’s extremely talented and a phenomenal running back. That’s a recipe to know that, hey, they can beat you at any time.”

He said Ole Miss must respond with a clean effort in all areas.

“We’re going to have to play really well to get ourselves to 1-0,” he said.

Kiffin has also settled into Oxford with his family. His daughter attends Ole Miss, and his son plays football at a local high school.

Those ties have increased the stability he feels with the program.

Smart pointed to those family connections and said they can help a coach make decisions during a busy hiring cycle. He said a strong base can keep a coach grounded even when outside programs express interest.

Coaching carousel pressure grows

As coaching searches continue across college football, Kiffin’s name remains prominent.

His 53-19 record at Ole Miss, including a 30-17 mark in SEC play, has made him a frequent target for programs seeking experienced leadership and offensive production.

Smart said he understands why Kiffin’s name is mentioned each year. Coaches can’t control public speculation but can control their commitment to their own teams. Staying focused is the best answer during a season.

Kiffin has continued to place attention on preparation for Florida.

The Rebels spent the week adjusting practice plans, reviewing film and tightening areas that need improvement as the end of the regular season approaches.

Smart said the message is simple for any coach facing external pressure is to simply stay in the present. He said the final weeks of the season often define a team, and staying focused is the best way forward.

With two weeks left in the regular season, Ole Miss remains in the playoff race.

Whether the outside noise increases or fades, Kiffin said he wants his players to focus only on what happens on the field.

Key takeaways