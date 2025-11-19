Could the CFP committee drop Ole Miss if Kiffin leaves?

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin’s links to other coaching jobs have quietly followed Ole Miss through a strong season.

All of the talk isn’t really new because it’s been whispered since he came to town six seasons ago.

Nobody has mentioned if he leaves after maybe letting all the noise swell to a roar he may have over-played his hand. In my 55 years of covering major college sports I’ve seen others let these things end up costing them a percentage of loyalty they can never recover.

As the Rebels close in on the program’s most promising postseason path in the College Football Playoff era, another concern has surfaced.

If Kiffin bolts Oxford before the postseason, could the College Football Playoff Committee penalize Ole Miss, adjust its ranking or leave the Rebels out of the 12-team field?

That question was raised in a column by Dan Wolken of Yahoo Sports, who outlined how the committee’s public protocol allows for “other relevant factors.”

That includes the “unavailability of key players and coaches,” when evaluating teams for the playoff. Wolken said the Rebels could face real consequences if Kiffin departs before the CFP selection is finalized.

The clause is not new, and the committee has used it before. Its most visible application came when Florida State was left out of the playoff after losing its quarterback late in the season.

The logic, Wolken wrote, was that “the team available for the postseason was not the same team evaluated throughout the season.”

With rumors surfacing about Kiffin being of interest to other programs, the same logic may now apply to the Ole Miss head coach.

Ole Miss has not announced a new contract extension for Kiffin, and he has not publicly shut down talk about other jobs. His team is still preparing for the regular-season finish, but the whispers have not faded.

Wolken wrote that the committee could consider Kiffin’s absence as a factor that diminishes the Rebels’ postseason readiness.

Coaching stability and committee’s criteria

The College Football Playoff Committee states openly that it must judge a team not only on its record and schedule, but also on what it will look like when the postseason begins. That is where coaching availability comes into play.

If the Rebels enter the postseason with an interim coach or public uncertainty swirling around the job, the committee could view Ole Miss differently than a month earlier.

Wolken wrote that the possibility is “valid,” given the stated rules. The committee’s protocols reference considering whether coaches who helped shape a resume will still be on the sideline when games begin.

In this case, the question is whether Kiffin remaining undecided — or leaving — would signal to the committee that Ole Miss is not the same team it was during the season.

For the Rebels, that uncertainty could be felt regardless of record.

Even in an expanded format where more teams qualify, the committee can adjust seeding based on factors it sees as weakening a program.

The committee could also drop a borderline team outside the top 12 if it deems a coaching loss significant.

For a program like Ole Miss that has worked to build a case through the season, a late coaching change could shift the discussion around its postseason value.

Potential impact on Ole Miss

If Kiffin were to take another job before the playoff, the committee might determine that the Rebels are no longer positioned to compete at the same level.

Wolken emphasized that Florida State’s precedent shows the committee will make those judgments even if the team itself remains unbeaten or highly ranked.

Ole Miss, unlike Florida State in that year, does not have an undefeated record to bolster its position. That makes the matter even more delicate.

A team in the middle of the playoff field can be moved down. A team near the cut line can be moved out.

And a team losing its head coach — the central figure in its offensive and roster identity — may be evaluated differently.

The issue extends beyond selection. Seeding affects path. A drop of even a few spots can change the location or difficulty of a first-round matchup.

The Rebels, therefore, are navigating more than on-field preparation.

For fans and administrators in Oxford, the risk underscores the need for clarity. If Kiffin chooses to stay, announcing that before the postseason meeting could stabilize the Rebels’ case.

If he plans to leave, the program must decide how to manage the transition without undercutting its standing.

Final thoughts

Wolken raises a fair question. The committee’s rules are clear, and its history shows it will account for team changes when making its final decision.

If Lane Kiffin departs before postseason play, Ole Miss could be viewed differently.

The Rebels have built a strong season.

But in the playoff era, coaching stability matters. The safest path forward is certainty — whether that comes from Kiffin committing through the postseason or the school signaling firm direction.

If Kiffin is, indeed, loving his time with Ole Miss and in Oxford and wants it to continue, he might tell whoever is advising him on this route to knock it off.

There is enough smoke to indicate the fire might be he’s available for any opening.

Key Takeaways