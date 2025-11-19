Ole Miss should appreciate Lane Kiffin’s run, but not let him coach playoffs if he leaves

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin has led Ole Miss through six seasons of growth and return to prominence. Maybe higher than ever.

But if he’s going to be building Florida or LSU for next season and beyond, he doesn’t need to be coaching Ole Miss going forward.

His record, recruiting strength and team culture have raised the program’s profile. The Rebels are 10-1 and in position to make their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Kiffin’s 54-19 record at Ole Miss reflects that rise. The team moved from rebuilding to being a double-digit-win contender. That progress matters for fans, boosters and players alike.

The consistency Kiffin has brought sets a firm foundation. It’s his choice if he wants to enjoy it.

Right now the only people that know aren’t talking and everybody else is talking to shadows and claiming sources.

Questions loom. Will Kiffin be the one coaching Ole Miss in the postseason? Reports have linked him to those jobs at LSU and Florida. Those discussions have reportedly continued even as Ole Miss pushes toward a postseason it has never reached.

There is nothing but rumors and assumptions there are conversations going on between Jimmy Sexton (Kiffin’s agent) and the Tigers and Gators. Not one shred of evidence or anyone in a definitive position saying a thing.

Kiffin addressed the idea that Ole Miss gave him any kind of deadline about his future.

“That’s absolutely not true,” he said about reports of Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter laying down an ultimatum. “There’s been no ultimatum or anything like that at all.

“I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. … I’m having a blast. I love it here.”

Even with that denial, the existence of outside interest remains part of the story.

“Even if (Lane) Kiffin decides he’s leaving why would [Ole Miss] not want him to take them the rest of the way?” Chris Doering said on the SEC Network. “You’re on the brink of doing something historic. Go win a [National Championship] and then figure the rest out. The best way to do that is with [Lane Kiffin] on the sideline coaching his team.”

That argument appeals to fans who want the strongest chance at a playoff run.

Let’s play that scenario through. If Ole Miss made a big run all the way too the championship game that would take any school’s new coach out of the transfer portal and nearly all of recruiting for both schools.

Nobody is going to sit by and wait on that. I’m not sure Rebels fans would want it either when they sobered up because it could cause far bigger harm down the road.

But Ole Miss also has to consider what it means for the locker room, recruiting and long-term stability if its head coach is preparing to take another SEC job.

Distractions matter more than ever. A coach with one foot out the door can shift the focus of a playoff push at the most important time.

Kiffin deserves credit for what he has built. But if he chooses to leave for LSU or Florida, Ole Miss should move forward before the postseason and name an interim coach.

That decision would protect preparation, structure and the message given to the players.

Why Ole Miss should keep the postseason separate

Ole Miss would gain multiple benefits by placing a clean break ahead of the playoffs, should Kiffin depart.

First, clarity for recruits and current players is vital. Recruiting starts immediately after the regular season; uncertainty at head coach carries a cost.

An interim coach gives the program a clear signal that today’s work is separate from tomorrow’s transition.

Second, a locker room needs a unified direction. If players believe the coach is leaving, distractions can grow.

A devoted staff focused solely on the playoff task is easier to trust. The Rebels especially need concentration at this level.

Third, the public image matters.

The program has spent six seasons building around Kiffin. If he is set to leave for an SEC rival, having him lead the playoff run could raise awkward questions about priority.

The postseason should reflect the program’s future, not the ambiguity of a coach’s next move.

Fourth, competition demands full attention. A coaching staff with one foot out the door cannot devote its full energy.

Planning for the playoffs requires a singular focus. If Kiffin is thinking elsewhere, the Rebels may be better served by a coach who is committed to staying.

This is not about punishment. It is about protecting the work of the season. Kiffin’s contributions set the stage.

But if he plans to depart, the Rebels should shift leadership in advance of the biggest games.

The fair way to close the Lane Kiffin era

Kiffin deserves acknowledgment for six seasons of success at Ole Miss. The school and the fans should express gratitude for that foundation.

If Kiffin remains committed, he should coach the playoff games. If he opts for LSU or Florida, Ole Miss should thank him and appoint an interim coach for the postseason.

The decision is strategic.

Ole Miss has reached a threshold where postseason clarity is essential. If a coaching change is coming, it should take effect before the most important games the program has ever played.

