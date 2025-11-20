ESPN weighs in on Kiffin’s Ole Miss future as Florida, LSU interest grows

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin keeps saying he loves coaching at Ole Miss.

He says he is locked into the Rebels’ season and is not thinking about anything else. But with Florida and LSU evaluating their next steps, the questions around Kiffin’s future are not slowing down.

A detailed report from ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach outlines how Kiffin is again at the center of a major coaching conversation. The story, published here — ESPN: Inside Lane Kiffin’s decision on his future — explains the complicated factors that could shape Kiffin’s decision in the coming days.

Kiffin keeps saying he wants to stay focused on the season. He also said reports that Ole Miss officials gave him an ultimatum are “absolutely not true.” He said the program has been “amazing” to him and added, “I love it here.”

Privately, the situation is more layered. According to Schlabach, multiple sources believe Florida or LSU could be real options if Kiffin decides he wants a new challenge.

Signs and questions around his future

Kiffin posted a photo from a Brianna Wiest self-help book on social media.

The passage tells the reader to weigh positives and negatives and trust the one thing that matters most. It added another layer to a conversation already gaining traction.

Sources told ESPN the looming question is how quickly Ole Miss needs clarity. The Rebels are preparing for their rivalry game and pushing for a possible College Football Playoff spot.

Because of that, school officials want some direction soon. Even so, Kiffin said he has not been pressured.

“There’s been no ultimatum,” he said. “We’re having a blast. I love it here.”

His comments came as Ole Miss continues one of the strongest stretches in school history. Kiffin called it “the greatest run in the history of Ole Miss at this point.”

He has told his players to enjoy the moment and not overthink what comes next.

Florida or LSU?

Sources told ESPN that LSU might be a more serious threat than Florida.

One source said, “With Lane, nothing is ever off the table,” and added that LSU “is the one that really scares you.”

Florida also remains in the discussion. That job carries major expectations and the chance to recruit at a national level. But LSU, with its resources and recent championships, may be even more attractive.

Kiffin did not discuss the openings directly. He repeated his long-standing line that he does not talk about other jobs during the season.

Decision shaped by experience

Kiffin said his approach to decision-making has changed as he has aged. He said younger coaches often make fast choices without much reflection.

“As you get older and more mature and look at things differently,” he said, “maybe you take longer to make the proper decision.”

His lifestyle has changed as well. Kiffin told ESPN he no longer drinks alcohol, avoids red meat and bread, and begins each day with hot yoga. He even leaves his phone in his car for long stretches to stay focused.

“It’s amazing how much more productive you are,” he said.

People around the program believe that personal stability may play a role. Oxford is a comfortable setting for him.

He has built a strong roster and built trust with the administration. A source said he knows he can compete nationally at Ole Miss because the school “lets me be me.”

Contract details, flexibility, and uncertainty

Kiffin’s contract gives Ole Miss room to adjust if he seriously considers another job.

Attorney Tom Mars reviewed the deal and said the school can change or reassign duties if he pursues other employment. That allows Ole Miss to protect itself during coaching searches.

The agreement also shows how both sides have prepared for moments like this. Ole Miss wants stability as the College Football Playoff approaches.

Kiffin wants to keep options open but also keep his focus on finishing the season.

Kiffin has a history of sudden moves. He left Tennessee after one season and was fired early at USC. That track record means people pay attention to every development.

“You never know what he’s going to do until he does it,” a source told ESPN.

Still, there is real belief inside Oxford that he may stay. Kiffin insists the program offers what he wants. His players say he has kept the message steady and upbeat. His staff has stayed focused on preparing for the final stretch of the season.

What comes next

Ole Miss continues to push toward its rivalry game and postseason play. Florida and LSU continue to evaluate their options.

And Kiffin keeps saying he is locked in on the moment, which is how he has handled similar cycles in past seasons.

The next few days may provide clarity. Or it may take longer.

The interest is real, the options are significant, and the decision will start the coaching carousel spinning at three other SEC schools.

Somehow you get the idea all four current coach openings in the league are waiting to see who gets the jobs at LSU and Florida. Then everything else falls in place.

Ole Miss is just hoping they don’t have to be an addition.

Key takeaways

• Lane Kiffin says he loves Ole Miss and denies any ultimatum from the school.

• Florida and LSU remain strong possibilities if he considers leaving.

• Personal stability, improved habits, and program success could influence his decision.