Recruit’s comments may put different light on whole Kiffin drama

OXFORD, Miss. — In all of the turmoil surrounding where Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will be next month, there may be a possibility for some good news.

Well, it would be good news for Rebel fans. Not so great at LSU or Florida and there’s probably not a lot of folks around here that would care.

If Kiffin is going somewhere else, he apparently isn’t telling recruits. A high-level national recruit made that pretty clear to HottyToddy.com on Monday.

“Coach is recruiting me to be a Rebel and nothing else,” the recruit said.

All of this does call for a logical approach to looking at this. It’s been pointed out as a problem by national media pundits for a couple of weeks, including former Alabama coach Nick Saban.

It’s in the timing of everything.

The early date for signing is Dec. 3-5. Yes, if Kiffin were to go somewhere else he would have about three days to start rounding up a class unless he was talking to recruits for that other place.

Not one single high school recruit has pointed that out. The transfer portal will be open a little over a month later and that’s not an awful lot of time to build one of Kiffin’s classes.

If he had contacted high school players somebody would have mentioned it by now. That just doesn’t happen in today’s world because at least one player is going to say something on social media. It’s the world we live in these days.

None of this is a guarantee Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss. It’s also not discounting with the same calendar just waiting around for him to say no puts Florida and LSU in a very difficult position, regardless who they hire.

One thing that is certain, though, is nobody is going to win a lot of games without really good players. How many of them are going to wait around to see how all this plays out is debatable.

The easiest solution for Kiffin and everybody else is he stays right where he is.

And when they do a special on this whole thing in 10 years we’ll know if it was orchestrated or not. Ole Miss fans just hope it works in their favor.