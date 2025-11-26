A storm is coming to Starkville, but not one from the sky

Don’t expect Mother Nature to get involved one of the fiercest, most emotional college football rivalries.

The early weather forecast for Friday morning in Starkville is slightly chilly, but it’ll be a good day to watch the Battle for the Golden Egg.

From the National Weather Service, Friday’s forecast is, “Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.”

That should lead to both No. 7 Ole Miss and Mississippi State’s offenses running at full speed.

Another storm is coming

There’s still a storm coming to Starkville on Friday in the form of what’s become a full-blown soap opera with Lane Kiffin’s coaching future.

The clouds of that saga are hanging over the Ole Miss football program and will continue to howl mightily until Saturday, or whenever, an official announcement is made.

“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game,” Ole Miss AD Keith Carter said in a statement on Friday. “This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”

Of course, that moment could be considered the eye of the storm. It’ll be the calmest time because no matter if Kiffin decides to stay at Ole Miss or go to LSU, the “outside noise” will pick back up.

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Friday

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: ABC

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27

Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -7.5 (-102)

Mississippi State: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -275

Mississippi State: +225

Total

Over: 62.5 (-106)

Under: 62.5 (-1114)

