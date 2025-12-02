Ole Miss rises to No. 6 in latest CFP poll after Kiffin’s departure

OXFORD, Miss. — When the College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest rankings Tuesday night, Ole Miss landed at No. 6 despite losing its head coach.

The Rebels, 11–1 after beating Mississippi State 38–19 in the Egg Bowl, climbed one spot and strengthened their path to a first-round home game in the newly expanded CFP format.

Lane Kiffin’s exit for LSU on Sunday stirred speculation about whether the committee might penalize Ole Miss for the timing.

Instead, the committee stayed with what the Rebels accomplished.

“Our players are fired up and ready to go,” athletic director Keith Carter said. “We’ve got a great staff that’s ready to roll throughout the playoff run.”

The rise came as several teams behind Ole Miss stumbled. Texas A&M dropped after losing to Texas, and other contenders failed to match the Rebels’ record and closing stretch.

Even with the coaching transition, Ole Miss remained in position to host a first-round game. Current projections pair the Rebels with Virginia in Oxford if the rankings hold.

Why committee rewarded the Rebels

The committee’s top five remained unchanged: Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, Texas Tech and Oregon stayed in places one through five.

Ole Miss followed at No. 6, fueled by its record and decisive rivalry-game performance.

Committee chair Hunter Yurachek said the group had one of its toughest debates of the season, including whether a head-coaching change should influence playoff placement.

In the end, the committee chose not to penalize Ole Miss until it sees how the transition affects the team on the field.

The Rebels’ season finale clearly mattered.

Their win over Mississippi State was one of their more complete showings of the year, giving the committee confidence that the on-field product remained steady.

Challenges remain and questions linger

Kiffin’s new deal at LSU places him among the top-paid coaches in the country, and his departure takes several staff members with him.

Even so, Ole Miss retained offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., who will continue calling plays for the CFP.

That continuity helps, though the Rebels still enter uncharted territory. A coaching change before the playoff is rare, and analysts have questioned how seamlessly the team can adjust.

Still, the Rebels’ résumé was enough to avoid a rankings slide.

“11-1 … I think it speaks for itself,” Carter said.

What this means going forward

Ole Miss now faces the challenge of preparing for a playoff run while navigating staff turnover. With Weis still directing the offense, the Rebels have at least some stability.

Their defense remains intact as well, giving the team a foundation heading into the postseason.

A first-round home game would be a significant advantage, especially in a season defined by transition.

But the committee made clear this week that on-field results are the priority. The Rebels earned that position by closing strong and controlling their rivalry game.

How Ole Miss handles the next few weeks—game planning, adjusting to new leadership and keeping players focused—will shape how far it advances. For now, the rankings show respect for the work already done.

Key takeaways