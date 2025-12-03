Another Lane Kiffin Lie? Ole Miss OC always planned to coach in CFP

The many lies of Lane Kiffin are continuing to be exposed.

The latest lie being exposed involves offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and Kiffin “allowing” him to stay with the Rebels through the College Football Playoff.

“With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs,” Kiffin said in the statement. “I’ve already made the committee aware of this and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that. I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss.”

The only problem is the plan always was to have Weis to stay in Oxford, according to Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter.

“Charlie Weis is a really good person and a really good offensive play caller. We had been talking to him about coming back and calling plays. He was committed to that from the first moment,” Carter said in a SuperTalk Mississippi interview with Richard Cross. “I think he was put in a tough spot with how he was asked to go to Baton Rouge, but I could not be more excited to have him back.”

That tough spot is likely in reference to Kiffin’s ultimatum he gave to assistant coaches to be on the plane to Baton Rouge with him on Sunday or there wouldn’t be a spot on the LSU staff for them.

Kiffin denies making this ultimatum, but considering most of what Kiffin has said since he posted the official announcement he was leaving for LSU has been wrong, he probably did tell the assistant coaches just that.

“We were in constant communication with him and his representation,” Carter said about Weis. “He told us from the beginning he was coming back to call plays and wasn’t going to leave this team during the playoff run. Fans can feel assured about that. The players are excited too.”

An ESPN article by Mark Schlabach reaffirms that Kiffin did give his assistant coaches the ultimatum.

“Ole Miss staff members confirmed to ESPN that Kiffin told his assistants that if they didn’t go to LSU with him on Sunday, they wouldn’t have a job with him in the future,” Schlabach wrote.

Kiffin will likely respond to a lot of the pushback to his claims at some point in the near future. Most coaches hold press conferences to talk about their signing classes and does anyone think Kiffin won’t be asked about this stuff?

So, get ready for another discussion about semantics.