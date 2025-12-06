Chambliss adds AT&T NIL deal after strong season at Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss did not expect his season to unfold this way.

The Ole Miss quarterback arrived in Oxford as a transfer hoping to compete, learn, and settle into a steady role.

Instead, he finished the fall as a First-Team SEC selection and one of the most talked-about players in college football.

His latest news added another step to his rise, as Chambliss announced a major name, image, and likeness partnership with AT&T.

The deal was revealed through a national commercial that used humor and the language of the transfer portal.

In the ad, Chambliss sits in a living room with friends as they ask whether he plans to “transfer.”

After a pause, he answers, “If you wanna win, you go with the best.”

The twist — he is “transferring” to AT&T, not a new program. It was a simple message, delivered with ease and confidence, and it signaled how far his public profile has grown.

Chambliss admitted in the commercial that the moment still feels unusual.

He said he would have thought someone was “crazy” if they had predicted he would be in this type of spotlight. But his play changed everything, and his journey from Ferris State to Ole Miss became one of the most followed stories across the SEC.

His season took shape after starting quarterback Austin Simmons went down with an early injury. That opened the door for Chambliss to get his chance.

He quickly took hold of the job, lifted the offense, and kept the Rebels stable in a year when the margin for error was tight.

From the moment he stepped in, Chambliss brought command and mobility. His ability to run and throw gave Ole Miss a balanced attack that fit well with its personnel.

Over the final two months, he ranked among the league’s top quarterbacks and helped Ole Miss stay in the postseason race.

The Rebels believed they had solid depth entering the year, but Chambliss offered something more. He became the center of the team’s identity and one of the clearest examples of how the transfer portal can reshape a season.

Even Arkansas fans, watching as the Razorbacks navigated roster changes, saw how one player’s move could shift a program’s direction.

Heading into winter, Chambliss’ name carried weight both on and off the field, and companies noticed.

The AT&T deal became the latest sign his impact is reaching far beyond the box score.

Production places Chambliss among SEC’s best

Chambliss completed 218 of 333 passes for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. His consistency helped Ole Miss settle into its offensive rhythm as the season progressed.

He also rushed 118 times for 470 yards and six touchdowns, finishing with 3,486 total yards.

His statistical rise showed how quickly he adapted to SEC play. For long stretches, he averaged more than 300 yards per game and kept drives alive with timely scrambles and smart reads.

Coaches praised his decision-making and his willingness to manage tough moments without forcing plays.

Chambliss often talked about the role his time at Ferris State played in shaping his mindset.

At the Division II level, he won awards and led a successful offense, but he believed taking a step to the SEC would show him a different level of competition. That belief proved correct, and he handled the transition with poise.

As Ole Miss piled up wins, attention grew. His leadership steadied the Rebels during close games, and fans responded to his calm presence. National media outlets highlighted his story, and discussions about his future expanded.

It was during that rise that NIL interest intensified.

The AT&T announcement confirmed the momentum. Though financial terms were not disclosed, the partnership showed that corporations now view college quarterbacks as voices capable of appealing to broad audiences.

It also reflected the changing nature of college football. NIL deals shape the landscape, and a player like Chambliss now balances his on-field duties with growing visibility off it.

Programs across the SEC, including the Hogs, track these developments closely. NIL structure affects recruiting, retention, and how players evaluate their opportunities.

Chambliss’ deal served as another example of how today’s game operates.

What comes next for Ole Miss quarterback

For the Rebels, the deal supports the program’s wider goals. Chambliss has become a central figure and a dependable leader for a team seeking long-term stability.

His growth reinforces what Ole Miss wants to build moving forward, both in recruiting and in performance.

Chambliss said the journey has been unpredictable but rewarding. He remains focused on his development as he balances new expectations and responsibilities. The next steps in his career will hold weight as Ole Miss prepares for its future on offense.

Key takeaways