Rebels’ Golding details coaching transition, ready for CFP run

OXFORD, Miss. — When the Ole Miss Rebels elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach, the school entrusted him to lead the team into the College Football Playoff while maintaining the offensive identity that brought recent success.

Golding’s promotion on Nov. 30 came hours after former coach Lane Kiffin departed for LSU. Under Kiffin, Ole Miss closed the regular season at 11–1 and earned a coveted CFP berth. The offense hummed full speed ahead with a former Division II All-American quarterback heading the way.

Now, with such a standard set, Golding inherits high expectations as he treks through the mirky waters of a coaching transition.

There have been multiple reports, including the initial announcement of his coaching plan, stress there will be “no changes” to the offensive system, at least for the College Football Playoffs.

Golding’s hiring came at a complex time as Kiffin’s ultimatum to his staff was to get on the plane or not have a spot on staff in Baton Rouge.

“The immediate reaction was I got my ass up out of my seat, went straight out the door to try to recruit offensive staff not to get on an airplane,” Golding said Sunday during his first press conference as coach. “That was my immediate reaction.”

“So it probably still hasn’t set in, and I don’t want it to set in. That’s my points to the players. I’m not looking at my responsibility any different than it was when we went to game one right now. Does it have a different role in front of more people in certain times and team meetings and all those type of things? Absolutely. But as far as what my responsibility is, this team to get guys prepared and went from one side of the ball to an entire group. But kids are kids. The room got a little bigger, but nothing else changed.”

Continuity at offense, questions on staff

Despite the abrupt coaching change, the Rebels appear committed to preserving its offensive momentum. With offensive coordinator Charlie Weis remaining with the team for the remainder of the season, play calling and philosophy should remain the same.

However, the ultimate decision won’t be around, which could cause trouble in key moments of games.

While uncertainty may linger, time will tell just how much this coaching change will impact things moving forward. Which assistants stay, who departs with Kiffin, and whether Golding can translate regular-season momentum into postseason success.

Defensive pedigree meets playoff stakes

The Rebels’ new coach brings a proven track record as a defensive architect across the Southeastern Conference.

Before arriving in Oxford in 2023 as defensive coordinator and inside-linebackers coach, he spent five seasons in the same role at the Alabama Crimson Tide under Nick Saban, including during their 2020 national title run.

He sat under a defensive innovator during his college years at Delta State, being coached by Ron Roberts who’s now serving at Arkansas as its new defensive coordinator.

Since Golding’s arrival in 2024, the Ole Miss defense has surged to historic levels, leading the nation in sacks, along with 120 tackles for loss, which were both program records last seasons.

The unit held opponents to just 80.5 rushing yards per game, the fewest allowed by a Rebels defense since 1966.

With his promotion official, Golding will call defensive plays for at least the upcoming playoff game. He will likely lead the charge for a full-time defensive coordinator at the conclusion of postseason play.

Some analysts view the promotion as pragmatic, but note it carries risk. Promoting a coordinator without prior head coaching experience to guide a title push is bold move, but there was no other way to go about it.

Optimism reigns among players and staff, many of whom expressed support for Golding during a team meeting that followed the announcement of his elevation.

Until things kickoff in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against Tulane, there’ll be way more questions than answers moving forward.